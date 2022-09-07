ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Build Big Biceps with Light Weights

Learn how to build big biceps with light weights by following these great tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to build big biceps you don’t necessarily have to always focus on lifting heavy weight. In this video, I’m going to give you a complete biceps workout that you can do with lighter weights than you normally lift and still get massive growth in your biceps. This entire workout will take under 6 minutes if you are willing to trade in workout length for intensity and effort.”
What are some of the best forearm exercises to try?

People can increase muscle strength and endurance and improve their bone health by exercising their forearms. Forearm exercises can involve gym equipment. For instance, curls involve dumbbells, whereas pull-ups involve a bar or ring. People can also exercise their forearms without any special equipment. In all cases, however, exercising safely is key.
How to Target Your Lower Abs and make them Visible

“If you have lower belly fat or you are just soft in that area, you might be wondering how to target your lower abs and get visible lower abs. In this video, I am going to show you that not only yes, you can preferentially target the lower abdominal muscles, but how to do so in the most effective way possible. With three simple exercises (plus a bonus exercise) and some tips on how to do them, you will be well on your way to sculpting your lower abs.”
T Bar Row – Muscles Worked, Benefits, Technique and Variations

This guide to the T Bar Row will help you learn how and why to introduce this great exercise into your training. The T Bar Row is a barbell exercise involving a pulling range of motion that can be done with and without a machine. It allows a neutral grip...
