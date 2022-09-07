Ruth Jeanne Burton was called to heaven on July 30, 2022, at the age of 96 in Sewell, New Jersey. Previous to moving to New Jersey, she had lived in Leesburg for 20 years. Ruth Burton was tenacious and independent. This served her well in a life rescuing, sheltering, placing, and adopting countless animals in need. She worked for many SPCAs around the country and was on the Board of Supervisors of the Norfolk Zoo. There she cared for a baby monkey that became to be known as Ruthie. Ruth was also on several radio and television shows to discuss pets.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO