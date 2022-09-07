Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inside Nova
For sale: A pirate ship on the Potomac River
If you have 49,000 doubloons in your treasure chest, then have yourself enough to buy a pirate ship. Former Loudoun County firefighter Daniel Corder now spends his days transforming old vessels like this house boat into pirate ships at his home in the Northern Neck, and it's for sale. Scroll...
“I really felt as if I’d lost a grandmother:” Virginia tea shop becomes place to honor Queen Elizabeth
BERRYVILLE, Va. — In Berryville, Virginia, a British tradition is observed every day: tea. “Today we have our regular afternoon tea, we have two seating's,” explained Allison Ritter, the owner of the Tea Cart, an English-styled restaurant and gift shop. “We serve three-course meals, single course meals, as well as unlimited flavors and bottomless pots of tea.”
loudounnow.com
Leesburg’s Trungo’s Again Hosts Buzzed at the Bee
Trungo’s restaurant in Leesburg on Thursday night once again hosted Buzzed at the Bee, the spelling bee and trivia night fundraiser for the Loudoun Literacy Council. Trungo’s owners Mike Koch and Shaoshi Geller invited Loudoun Literacy to bring Buzzed at the Bee back to their restaurant after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. It was the second Buzzed at the Bee at Trungo’s this year.
titantime.org
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County will see an influx of bicyclist
Woodstock and Shenandoah County have been selected by Bike Virginia for a one day cycling event. According to an email from the Executive Director of Bike Virginia Kimberly Perry reports that the one day event will be Sept. 17 largely between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Residents...
WTOP
Stafford restaurant facing backlash after special 9/11-themed menu
A country club restaurant in Stafford County, Virginia, is facing backlash after posting a special menu featuring entirely 9/11-themed dishes and drinks last week. The menu labeled “Seafood Sunday” at The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford included dishes like the “First Responder Flatbread,” “9-11 Oysters” and “Flight 93 Redirect” crab dip.
scenicstates.com
5 Outstanding Wineries Near Harpers Ferry
At the picturesque intersection between the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, the quaint town of Harpers Ferry has even more to offer than just great views: the wineries. While Harpers Ferry is located in WV, most of the best wineries are located south of town, in Virginia. While you may have...
Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu
A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
IN THIS ARTICLE
loudounnow.com
Dominion Hosts Open House on Brambleton Power Line Plan
Dominion Energy held an open house at John Champe High School on Thursday evening to share illustrations and take questions on plans for two new substations, connected by a new 500 kilovolt transmission line from near Dulles Airport to Arcola Mills Drive. The route runs along West Perimeter Road on...
HomeGoods opening in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon. HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22. In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area […]
Hagerstown region navigates heavy rains, disruptions
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Severe weather challenges swept through Frederick and Washington Counties on Wednesday afternoon. There were several reports of localized flash flooding and water pushing manhole covers up. Some vehicles were also impeded by high water on the roadways. One Washington County school bus driver was prepared for the challenge, though. […]
fox5dc.com
Fort Belvoir residents say heat causing damage to homes, cars
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fort Belvoir residents are speaking out about the unsafe housing conditions on base. Families say their personal property is being destroyed by heat damage. The heat from the sun is reflecting off the windows of homes onto other houses and cars, causing noticeable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
loudounnow.com
Ruth Burton, 96
Ruth Jeanne Burton was called to heaven on July 30, 2022, at the age of 96 in Sewell, New Jersey. Previous to moving to New Jersey, she had lived in Leesburg for 20 years. Ruth Burton was tenacious and independent. This served her well in a life rescuing, sheltering, placing, and adopting countless animals in need. She worked for many SPCAs around the country and was on the Board of Supervisors of the Norfolk Zoo. There she cared for a baby monkey that became to be known as Ruthie. Ruth was also on several radio and television shows to discuss pets.
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
loudounnow.com
Year of the Educator Award Kicks Off with Ashburn Teacher
An Ashburn Elementary School teacher was paid a surprise visit Thursday by Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and members of the Loudoun Education Foundation to award her with the first Year of the Educator prize basket. Meghan Alice Smith, an early childhood special education teacher at Ashburn Elementary,...
Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. The Harris Teeter, which is located on the corner of Madison and St. Asaph Streets, was evacuated around 8 p.m. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was […]
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab thieves ransack Tysons Corner Center jewelry store
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A smash and grab robbery at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store Thursday afternoon left shoppers and employees shocked. Witnesses say robbers armed with guns and hammers walked into the mall, shattered a glass case, ran out with stolen items, and drove away. According to police,...
wfmd.com
Damage From Fire At Potomac Tile & Carpet Estimated At Over $1-Million
The cause has been deemed undetermined. Fire at Potomac Tile & Carpet (Photo from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services) Frederick, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a building fire in Frederick early Wednesday morning. At around 2:23 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to the Monocacy Village...
90 Years Ago: Patsy Cline Is Born in Winchester, Va.
90 years ago today, on Sept. 8, 1932, Virginia Patterson Hensley — known to country music fans as Patsy Cline — was born in Winchester, Va., to Sam and Hilda Hensley. Cline's father abandoned the family, which also included Cline's two younger siblings, when the future country star was a teenager. To help support her family, Cline dropped out of school and performed several jobs, including singing on a local radio station. The exposure quickly earned the young singer a following, and she began performing regularly, including with Jimmy Dean on Connie B. Gay's Town and Country Jamboree radio show.
Virginia restaurant apologizes for insensitive 9/11 menu
MANASSAS, Va. — The manager of the restaurant at a Virginia country club has apologized after many people called the restaurant’s planned menu offensive. An image of the menu, which was reportedly posted in a Facebook group for servicemembers and veterans, was shared on Twitter. The menu’s offerings included “Pentagon Pie,” “Flight 93 Redirect” and a drink called a “Remember-tini.”
Comments / 0