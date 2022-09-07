Read full article on original website
Barricaded gunman situation ends after 9 hour stand-off with Troy police
Troy, Mich. – A barricaded gunman situation ended early Saturday morning after almost nine hours of a stand-off with Troy police, officials say no one was hurt. Late Friday night the Troy Police Department received a 911 call from a female who reported that she had fled her home on Starr Dr after her 22-year-old son fired gunshots outside the home.
Dearborn police arrest 62-year-old resident for indecent exposure while driving
Dearborn police say they have arrested a 62-year-old resident for reportedly driving around naked while touching himself.
fox2detroit.com
Peeping Tom investigation expands as man accused of planting cameras in Ann Arbor bathrooms was arrested
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The investigation into a serial Peeping Tom is expanding, and Friday night, Local 4 is learning new information about where people may have unknowingly recorded. The man at the center of it all was just recently arrested months after being released from prison for the...
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend
Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
Woman gets probation for attacking Grosse Pointe Cold Stone employee over ice cream
FOX 2 - The woman who threw a scale at a teen worker at the Grosse Pointe Cold Stone Creamery learned her punishment Friday. Veda Lynn Miller will avoid time behind bars for the assault. Instead, she will spend the next two years on probation for aggravated assault -- domestic violence and malicious destruction of property.
Detroit police searching for missing woman with a mental illness
Tanisha Moore, 31, of Detroit was last seen on August 31 in the 11600 block of Belleterre in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured
Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
Missing Howell woman last seen on Sunday found dead in home
Officials said the search for a missing Howell woman has ended after her body was discovered at a home within the city on Friday morning. The Howell Police Department confirmed the remains of Kelly Michelle Dorsey were found around 8:35 a.m
Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
Michigan Man Reminisces About High School, Gets Arrested
After a few adult beverages, many of us reflect upon days gone by. But few of us do it this way. Wyandotte Police Found The Man Outside Of Roosevelt High School. The man was caught after alarms were set off at Wyandotte's Roosevelt High School at three in the morning on August 27. Police arrived to find the highly intoxicated man trying to break into the facility.
2 men charged with conspiracy in murder of popular Detroit-area jeweler
OAK PARK, MI -- Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of well-known jeweler Dan “Hutch” Hutchinson. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Angelo Raptoplous of Commerce Township was arraigned on charges on Aug. 30 while another man, Darnell Larry was charged on Sept. 2.
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon. Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally. Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near...
