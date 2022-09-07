ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Barricaded gunman situation ends after 9 hour stand-off with Troy police

Troy, Mich. – A barricaded gunman situation ended early Saturday morning after almost nine hours of a stand-off with Troy police, officials say no one was hurt. Late Friday night the Troy Police Department received a 911 call from a female who reported that she had fled her home on Starr Dr after her 22-year-old son fired gunshots outside the home.
TROY, MI
Shots fired at officers in Westland, suspect arrested officials say

WESTLAND, Mich. – There were shots fired at police officers in Westland, officials say. The incident occurred Friday (Sept. 9) during the afternoon hours, police say. Police say they were looking for a suspicious person at a gas station wearing a ski mask. The pursuit finally ended along Palmer...
WESTLAND, MI
Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend

Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
Eastern Michigan worker drove ‘without any clothing while touching himself’ in Dearborn, police say

DEARBORN, Mich. – An Eastern Michigan University employee is accused of touching himself inappropriately while driving naked in Dearborn, police said. Dearborn officials said they received cellphone video from a resident on Sept. 2 that showed Michael Tew, 62, of Dearborn, driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler. Tew was touching himself while heading west on Michigan Avenue, near Miller Street, according to authorities.
Public Safety
Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured

Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
Michigan Man Reminisces About High School, Gets Arrested

After a few adult beverages, many of us reflect upon days gone by. But few of us do it this way. Wyandotte Police Found The Man Outside Of Roosevelt High School. The man was caught after alarms were set off at Wyandotte's Roosevelt High School at three in the morning on August 27. Police arrived to find the highly intoxicated man trying to break into the facility.
WYANDOTTE, MI
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out

On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
1 dead after double shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday afternoon. Police say two vehicles fired shots at each other. Both victims were shot multiple times, one of them fatally. Investigators processed a scene on Joy Road near Trinity and Spinoza near...

