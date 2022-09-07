Read full article on original website
Cook commissioner mulls run for Chicago mayor
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says he’s hearing from a lot of “disappointed” working people, urging him to challenge Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her job.
$15M donation to University of Illinois' College of Veterinary Medicine set to transform oncology program
CHICAGO - A $15 million donation, plus a matching gift, given to the University of Illinois' College of Veterinary Medicine is set to transform its veterinary oncology program. The donors are Jacksonville Jaguars' owner Shahid Khan and his family. Khan, his wife Ann, and his two children all graduated from...
Ronnie Mosley to Run for Alderman of the 21st Ward
Local advocate Ronnie Mosley announced his candidacy for alderman of Chicago’s 21st Ward. Immediately upon his announcement, Mosley was endorsed by retiring Alderman Howard Brookins, Jr., Saint Sabina pastor Father Pfleger, Alderman Michelle Harris, Cook County Commissioner Stan Moore, State Senator Jacqueline Collins, State Representative Justin Slaughter and MWRD Commissioner Chakena Perry.
Chicago city officials plan housing for Texas Migrants
CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options. One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown. Two busses […]
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
Chicago Suburb Says It Didn't Know Dozens of Migrants Were Being Sent From Chicago as More Buses Arrived in City
Over the last week, more migrants have continued to arrive at the Salvation Army and other shelters in Chicago after being bused from Texas as part of an initiative from Gov. Greg Abbott designed to send away asylum-seekers to northern, Democrat-led "sanctuary cities." However, while both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot...
Some former Chicago aldermen believe lack of civility is behind city council mass exodus
"While we were on the council, the folks sitting here, we had different viewpoints, but we always were respectful."
Lawsuit, overtime, comp payouts propel Chicago employees to highest paid list
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $216,210 gross salary didn’t make her the top-paid employee in her city in 2021. In fact, 296 employees made more than her last year. But the city of Chicago’s highest-paid employees got to the top through different paths, according...
Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!
Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
Best Day Trips from Chicago, Illinois
Have a few extra days in Chicago? Give yourself a break from the Windy City on some of the best day trips from Chicago, Illinois!. From charming towns like Michigan City to architectural hubs like Oak City to natural paradises like Lake Geneva, the area around Chicago is bursting with variety. All located just a couple of hours max from the city, these side trips can offer a reprieve from Chicago’s hustle and bustle and show you a different side of the Midwest.
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same
A bus that usually drives passengers from state to state --Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash. Last week the first bus of migrants was sent to Chicago on the orders of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!
Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
Best Brunch in Highland Park, IL — 15 Top Places!
Highland Park is a suburban city that debuted along the shores of Lake Michigan in Illinois. This charming city offers an array of dining choices boasting mouth-watering brunch entrees for every diet, appetite, age, and budget. You can find a fantastic eatery ideal for a casual meal with friends, a...
American Queen Voyages and Chicago chart new course for travel lovers
For most people, the thought of Chicago conjures scenes of a bustling metropolis and skyscraper-studded horizon. The American Queen Voyages Great Lakes cruise ship, Ocean Voyager, arrived at Navy Pier under fanfare this week to change all that. Some of the city’s highest profile travel industry professionals and influencers mingled...
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
Saturday Special: Wilmette to celebrate 150th with block bash, while Northfield will cap Ribfest with fireworks
Two special local events on Saturday, Sept. 10, will help residents embrace the late-season warmth and celebrate their communities. The post Saturday Special: Wilmette to celebrate 150th with block bash, while Northfield will cap Ribfest with fireworks appeared first on The Record.
Victory Gardens Theater fires 18 workers; staff say they were trying to unionize
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The future of a venerable Chicago theater is in doubt, after 18 employees were fired.The staff members say they were let go after trying to unionize. Without them, the fabric and the future of the famed Victory Gardens Theater is a big question mark.The marquee at Victory Gardens Theater was blank on Friday, with no coming attractions; a season cut short, because the staff was cut loose."Sadly, I don't think there'll be a future for the theater. I think that what they're trying to do is end Victory Gardens," said former marketing manager Bo Frazier. Victory...
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
Longtime local hairstylist opening her own salon on 47th Street
Lavish Hair Studio will be opening the week of September 19, in the former Romeo’s Hair Design space at 1120 E 47th St. The studio will provide cuts, highlighting and colors, and owner Shannon Chinn says they will cater to an array of different styles and textures. Chinn has...
Family of woman who collapsed near Art Institute looking for good Samaritan
CHICAGO — The family of a woman who collapsed while headed to the Art Institute is trying to find the good Samaritan or people who helped save her life. Jammey Kligis collapsed near the museum on Monday afternoon. Luckily, a good Samaritan, or good Samaritans, performed CPR on her as paramedics arrived.
