CHICAGO (CBS) -- The future of a venerable Chicago theater is in doubt, after 18 employees were fired.The staff members say they were let go after trying to unionize. Without them, the fabric and the future of the famed Victory Gardens Theater is a big question mark.The marquee at Victory Gardens Theater was blank on Friday, with no coming attractions; a season cut short, because the staff was cut loose."Sadly, I don't think there'll be a future for the theater. I think that what they're trying to do is end Victory Gardens," said former marketing manager Bo Frazier. Victory...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO