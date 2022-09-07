ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Defender

Ronnie Mosley to Run for Alderman of the 21st Ward

Local advocate Ronnie Mosley announced his candidacy for alderman of Chicago’s 21st Ward. Immediately upon his announcement, Mosley was endorsed by retiring Alderman Howard Brookins, Jr., Saint Sabina pastor Father Pfleger, Alderman Michelle Harris, Cook County Commissioner Stan Moore, State Senator Jacqueline Collins, State Representative Justin Slaughter and MWRD Commissioner Chakena Perry.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago city officials plan housing for Texas Migrants

CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options. One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown. Two busses […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Oak Park, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Arne Duncan
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!

Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
EVANSTON, IL
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Chicago, Illinois

Have a few extra days in Chicago? Give yourself a break from the Windy City on some of the best day trips from Chicago, Illinois!. From charming towns like Michigan City to architectural hubs like Oak City to natural paradises like Lake Geneva, the area around Chicago is bursting with variety. All located just a couple of hours max from the city, these side trips can offer a reprieve from Chicago’s hustle and bustle and show you a different side of the Midwest.
CHICAGO, IL
thefirstward.net

Those Elgin Community College progressives strike again!

Every single progressive education fad of the past 30 years has hurt poor black children. – Shelby Steele. And the First Ward “flip-it test” is such an easy one to apply, too. All you have to do is substitute the potentially problematic word with “black,” “interracial,” “white,” or something similar and any underlying social issue will become glaringly apparent.
ELGIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Fellows#The Joyce Foundation#Signature Fellows Program#Education#Lgc
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Highland Park, IL — 15 Top Places!

Highland Park is a suburban city that debuted along the shores of Lake Michigan in Illinois. This charming city offers an array of dining choices boasting mouth-watering brunch entrees for every diet, appetite, age, and budget. You can find a fantastic eatery ideal for a casual meal with friends, a...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

American Queen Voyages and Chicago chart new course for travel lovers

For most people, the thought of Chicago conjures scenes of a bustling metropolis and skyscraper-studded horizon. The American Queen Voyages Great Lakes cruise ship, Ocean Voyager, arrived at Navy Pier under fanfare this week to change all that. Some of the city’s highest profile travel industry professionals and influencers mingled...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
CBS Chicago

Victory Gardens Theater fires 18 workers; staff say they were trying to unionize

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The future of a venerable Chicago theater is in doubt, after 18 employees were fired.The staff members say they were let go after trying to unionize. Without them, the fabric and the future of the famed Victory Gardens Theater is a big question mark.The marquee at Victory Gardens Theater was blank on Friday, with no coming attractions; a season cut short, because the staff was cut loose."Sadly, I don't think there'll be a future for the theater. I think that what they're trying to do is end Victory Gardens," said  former marketing manager Bo Frazier. Victory...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy