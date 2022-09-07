ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
PERKINS, OK
Stroud man accused in Cushing attack jailed

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stroud man, who was released from prison in May of 2021, has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a Payne County charge alleging that he severely injured a man at a residence in the 300 block of E. 7th Street in Cushing.
CUSHING, OK
Ponca City News

Suspicious person report sends Stillwater schools into lockdown

Body MICHELLE CHARLES Stillwater NewsPress, Okla. Sep. 8—Two schools and a daycare center in southwest Stillwater were locked down Wednesday morning as police investigated a report of suspicious person in the building at Sangre Ridge Elementary School. Stillwater Middle School, which is located next to the elementary school, instituted...
STILLWATER, OK
Law enforcement logs Sept. 6-7

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 7:16 a.m. police responded to the 1000 block of Shirlee Ave. for a report of a teen assaulting a female. At 15-year-old was arrested. At 11:15 a.m. police took a report on harassment reported in the 600 block of Shannon.
PONCA CITY, OK
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
STILLWATER, OK
Tonkawa High School teacher speaks about HB1775

TONKAWA — Tonkawa High School teacher Shawn Stanton spoke to an Oklahoma television station this week about the struggles created by HB1775. Stanton told the television news that the bill compromises a teacher’s ability to teach the curriculum. To read and or view the interview visit the Fox 25 website here.
TONKAWA, OK
Jail bookings Aug.26-Sept. 1

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 26-Sept. 1 include:. Curtis Wayne Alexander, 56, Woodward, Oklahoma County hold. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, BIA local. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, trespassing. Michael Paul Avila, 42, Ponca City, hold...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
STILLWATER, OK

