City buys first electric police car in Sonoma County
COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Cotati has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser being put into service in Sonoma County. The city, in keeping up with its measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will officially put the vehicle into service on Thursday. “Cotati is one of the first cities […]
Bodega Head + Spud Point Crab Co., Sonoma
The supplies: One of Sonoma’s best fish shacks, Spud Point Crab Co. (1910 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay), is right on the way to Bodega Head in Sonoma Coast State Park (Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay). The hike is short and mostly flat so go ahead and order their famous clam chowder (don’t forget a lid for your to-go container), or stick with more portable options like seafood sandwiches and crab cakes.
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
Crews respond to big rig fire on I-580 in Dublin
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a big rig truck that caught fire on I-580 in Dublin Saturday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened on the westbound part of the highway near Foothill Road. As of 6 p.m., the public is asked to avoid the area. […]
Crews respond to brush fire in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a brush fire Thursday afternoon, the Benicia Fire Department announced on Twitter. As of 3:30 p.m., officials say the fire is at 2-3 acres on the north side of Lake Herman, west of Sky Valley Road. As of 3:50 p.m., the fire is now under control. It was […]
Sonoma County launches pilot program to provide guaranteed income to 305 families
The County of Sonoma is teaming up with Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg and a coalition of community groups to launch a two-year pilot program that will provide a guaranteed minimum income of $500 a month to 305 low-income families while studying the program’s impacts on reducing poverty and promoting economic stability and mobility.
Saturday Links: Bay Area Heatwave Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations
While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
Fire burns along Highway 580 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire was burning in Oakland close to Interstate Highway 580 Friday.The fire was reported in the area of Mosswood Park just north of I-580, east of the 580/Highway 24 exchange, and west of Broadway. Smoke from the fire was billowing above the area and was seen for miles around.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
Woman beheaded by sword in the Bay Area
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KTXL’s sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been placed under arrest for murder, according to the San Mateo […]
California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down
California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
4 Injured in Head-On Bus Collision on Delta Fair Boulevard [Antioch, CA]
Four Hurt in Tri-Delta Bus Accident on Century Boulevard. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m., near Century Boulevard. According to witnesses, a sedan crossed the center median and collided head-on with a Tri-Delta bus, leaving significant front-end damage on both vehicles. Eventually,...
Man arrested in Petaluma River for attempting to stab construction worker
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in Petaluma on Wednesday after he attempted to stab a construction worker, according to the Petaluma Police Department (PPD). Michael Thorne, 37, was arrested on the bank of the Petaluma River after he tried to swim away from police. PPD said the construction worker was building houses […]
Hurricane Kay downgraded to Tropical Storm, how will it impact Bay Area?
(KRON) — Hurricane Kay has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Kay and it may bring rain to the southernmost part of California this weekend. While the storm is expected to turn slightly west and possibly further out into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the outer bands of the storm could […]
Wrong-way drunk driver crashes into CHP vehicle on I-280: authorities
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning on I-280, the California Highway Patrol announced on social media. Authorities said a drunk wrong-way driver crashed into an intentionally-placed CHP vehicle on the highway near Hickey Boulevard. The crash caused injuries to one CHP officer, one citizen […]
RH just bought an abandoned Napa resort to develop its own winery and hotel
Another of the brand's 'hospitality experiences' is in the works.
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Bluey,’ ‘Kubota’ and ‘Sadie’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — If you’re looking for a new dog that enjoys some fun and activity, check out the available canines at Clearlake Animal Control. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter...
