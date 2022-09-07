Read full article on original website
WBOC
GEORGETOWN, Del. A Georgetown man has been charged with attempted murder after attacking a man at the Royal Farms Wednesday night. Delaware State Police say that a 38-year-old Georgetown man was assaulted by Kevin Shorter, 24, with a baseball bat inside the Royal Farms convenience store on DuPont Blvd. around 10 p.m.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Women Critical in Del. Police-Involved Shooting
Two women were hospitalized Friday night after a police-involved shooting at a Delaware apartment complex, authorities said. At around 8:30 p.m., New Castle County police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Fairway Road in Newark, Del., police said. At the scene, officers found a woman actively...
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, riding in two rows within in a large pack of bicycles. The bicyclist was on the inside, nearest to the solid yellow line. As he was traveling in the pack, the bicyclist in front of him began to slow. The bicyclist did not perceive these bicycles slowing causing his front wheel to contact the rear wheel of the rider in front of him. This action caused the bicyclist to lose control of his bicycle and swerve abruptly to his left into the southbound lane. Just as he entered the opposing travel lane, the Sierra was approaching the pack of bicyclists in the southbound travel lane. The operator of the Sierra was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front left struck the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound travel lane.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating deadly Hartly crash
HARTLY, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer lost control and veered offroad near Westville Road before striking a tree, where after impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees before coming to rest near the roadway.
WMDT.com
Preston man seriously injured in Easton rollover crash
Easton, Md. – A Preston man is in critical but stable condition after a crash Friday afternoon. Easton Police say around 4:27 p.m. on September 9th, officers responded to a serious crash at the intersection of eastbound Ocean Gateway and Airport Road. Investigators say a 59-year-old man from Easton was attempting to turn left onto Airport Road from Ocean Gateway in his 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck. The driver had a green arrow, according to police.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Claymont area early Saturday morning. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 12:09 a.m., troopers responded to the Circle K located at 698 Naamans Road, Claymont for an armed robbery. Investigation determined a male suspect entered the store and roamed around the store shopping until all customers had left. The suspect then approached an employee behind the sales counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. As the suspect walked behind the sales counter, a second employee came out from the kitchen area. The suspect displayed the gun towards the second victim and demanded him back to the kitchen. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot towards Peachtree Lane. No one was injured in this incident.
WBOC
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating an attempted murder at Royal Farms in Georgetown. On September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard, in reference to an assault complaint. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old male from Georgetown, was assaulted by an unknown male with a baseball bat inside the convenience store. The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
87-Year-Old Woman Killed in Crash Near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place near...
fox29.com
2 women critical after New Castle County officer-involved shooting and domestic dispute
NEWARK, Del. - Two women in New Castle County are in critical condition after a reported domestic dispute and officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident happened Friday night, around 8:30, at the Hunters Crossing Apartment complex on Fairway Road, in Newark. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic incident...
Magnolia Man Arrested and Charged for Murder of 3-Month-Old
MAGNOLIA, DE – Police have announced the arrest of a twenty-seven-year-old Magnolia man in connection...
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
WBOC
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Teen
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for Autumn Dischar, a 13-year-old Dover girl. Autumn Dischar voluntarily left her residence at approximately 6:45 p.m. At the time, she was wearing a blue dress with white floral print, black sweatpants, and no shoes, according to police. She was last seen walking toward South Governors Avenue from Monroe Terrace.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday afternoon. On September 9, 2022, at approximately 12:39 p.m., a 2012 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Limestone Road (Route 7) within the left lane of travel approaching the intersection with Arundel Drive. At this time, a 2013 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound Route 7 and entered into the left turn lane at the intersection with Arundel Drive and proceeded to make a U-turn directly into the path of the Rogue. The traffic signals for the through lanes of Route 7 northbound and southbound were solid green. The operator of the Rogue attempted to brake in an attempt to avoid a collision, but the front left of the Rogue struck the right front of the Corolla.
WBOC
Centuries-old gravestones damaged in hit-and-run incident
MILTON, Del. -- White's Chapel Church Pastor Lee Parks and her family are still devastated after a hit-and-run crash destroyed some centuries-old gravestones in the White's Chapel cemetery. On the night of Aug. 22, shortly after 9 p.m., a Ford F-450 truck ran off the road and tore through the...
firststateupdate.com
WMDT.com
Man wanted for kidnapping and rape of a minor in Dover arrested in Pennsylvania
DOVER, Del. – A Maryland man has been arrested in Pennsylvania for kidnapping and rape of a minor in the Dover area. We’re told Delaware State Police received a report during the early morning hours of September 3rd involving a 14-year-old female who had been raped. It was determined that the incident took place within the City of Dover, and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
