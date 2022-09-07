ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Outlander in the Cape Fear’: Free virtual event to cover Wilmington’s oldest historic site

By Ashley Anderson
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fans of the book and TV series Outlander are sure to like a virtual event that will bring together history and entertainment on Thursday.

Podcast host Hunter Ingram and assistant director of the North Carolina Museum of history will be joining together in front of a virtual audience to discuss Wilmington’s oldest historic site—the Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens.

The event, one in a series of “History + Highballs” virtual events by the museum, is intended for adults only and will stream at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Hosts of the event encourage viewers to grab a cocktail, if they like, and enjoy the stories that trace back centuries.

Those wanting to tune in can register for free on the event’s page and a Zoom link will be provided to all participants three hours before the show begins.

Ingram, the host of “ Burgwin-Wright Presents: Outlander in the Cape Fear ,” uses the beloved book and television series Outlander as a guide to share the colonial history of North Carolina.

Focusing on history that spans the formation of the American colonies to the modern day, each episode of the podcast explores the fact vs. fiction within the stories that have defined the Cape Fear region for three centuries.

