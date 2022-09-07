Read full article on original website
KFDA
Third annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding October lineup
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Third Annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding its October lineup. The event will have 10 local DJ’s who will perform on the silent disco stage and over 30 local businesses and food trucks are slated to attend. Performances from several artists - including Neil...
KFDA
Center for Advancement hosting free recovery prayer lunch next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is hosting a recovery prayer lunch next week. The lunch is Wednesday, Sep. 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is free to the public at 2308 S.W. 7th Ave. At the event, participants will come together to support and pray...
KFDA
Amarillo Community Market honors First Responders on final market day
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will honor First Responders on their final Market day of 2022. The final market day will be this Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Historic Bivins home. “We’ve had a great season,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center...
Tri-State Fair, Turn Center hosts Exceptional Rodeo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair and the Turn Center hosted the Exceptional Rodeo. The event provided an opportunity for children with special needs and disabilities to participate in rodeo-like activities. “It’s absolutely heartwarming to watch the smile on these kids faces when they get to pet a goat or ride a horse, maybe […]
KFDA
Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout that will be held on Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. The Steakout will be hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas in the Grand Plaza at the Amarillo Civic Center. The event will include a steak...
Hoodoo Mural Fest In Amarillo, TX Is Even More Exciting Now
Amarillo seems to be obsessed with murals, and I'm perfectly fine with that. They're all over the place. There are several different groups and artists that have done fantastic murals all over town. Soon, Amarillo will be celebrating even more and in a bigger way. Hoodoo Mural Fest announced that...
KFDA
Tractor show to benefit Children’s Home this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A tractor show is being held this Saturday for Children’s Home and more. The Panhandle Antique Tractor Association Show & Raffle is hosting the event from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at High Plains Children’s Home and Family Services, located at 11461 S. Western St.
KFDA
Downtown Women’s Center hosting luncheon this Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Women’s Center will be hosting a luncheon ‘Untold Stories - Standing Strong’ this Tuesday. The luncheon will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m., at the Civic Center Heritage Room. DWC wants to share untold stories of the employees successes.
KFDA
Register for WT homecoming parade by Sep. 15
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Anyone wanting to be in the West Texas A&M University homecoming parade will need to do so by Sep. 15. The homecoming parade kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on Russell Long Blvd. on Oct. 1. The parade will have floats, cars, livestock, band and more. Parade...
Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?
I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
KFDA
THE WRAP UP: Week 3
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
Panhandle Community Services to receive $800,000 grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Veterans Commission (TVS) announced that the Panhandle Community Services in Amarillo is set to receive $800,000 on Sept. 12 as part of its over $2.8 million grant presentation. TVS detailed that in addition to the Panhandle Community Services, seven other organizations will receive a piece of the million-dollar grant […]
Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
Want an Oscar’s Burrito? You’re Out of Luck Amarillo
It seems that a very beloved Amarillo business has closed its doors…again. There is a place in Amarillo where you can, err, could get some amazing burritos. That place was Oscar’s burritos. Oscar’s has seen many life forms in its existence. It has been in many buildings and...
KFDA
‘We’re communicating with them’: WT and AC focus on new initiative’s to retain students
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University and Amarillo College have both begun new initiatives to help retain students after the pandemic took a toll on the schools. WT began the “Start Strong” program in fall 2021, and has seen success so far, seeing a massive increase in student retention.
KFDA
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday. “We need to remember our history but also pay tribute to all of the people, police, fire and thousands of civilians who were killed in those attacks,” says Perry Gilmore, executive director, Texas Panhandle War Memorial. “Remember the sacrifice that they made.”
cbs7.com
RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
The Most Common Citations People Get From Amarillo Police
No one likes getting pulled over and nobody likes getting a ticket. Let's face it, it sucks. However, let's be honest.....sometimes they're given to us because we, y'know, did something ticketable. . Not too long ago I found myself wondering just what kind of tickets Amarillo police write people on...
KFDA
Good News: Musician’s legacy lives on for more than music
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A well-known American musician’s legacy lives on today, but not entirely because of his music. While many enjoy listening to Dan Fogelberg, for some, influence runs much deeper and men’s lives are being saved. “On December 16 back in 2007, musical hero, a man...
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian edges Tascosa to stay undefeated
AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers hold off the Tascosa Rebels (2-1) by a point 13-12 to stay undefeated at 3-0. Watch the video above for highlights.
