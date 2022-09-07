ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Third annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding October lineup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Third Annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding its October lineup. The event will have 10 local DJ’s who will perform on the silent disco stage and over 30 local businesses and food trucks are slated to attend. Performances from several artists - including Neil...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Community Market honors First Responders on final market day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will honor First Responders on their final Market day of 2022. The final market day will be this Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Historic Bivins home. “We’ve had a great season,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale now for The Great Epilepsy Steakout that will be held on Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. The Steakout will be hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas in the Grand Plaza at the Amarillo Civic Center. The event will include a steak...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tractor show to benefit Children’s Home this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A tractor show is being held this Saturday for Children’s Home and more. The Panhandle Antique Tractor Association Show & Raffle is hosting the event from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at High Plains Children’s Home and Family Services, located at 11461 S. Western St.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Downtown Women’s Center hosting luncheon this Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Women’s Center will be hosting a luncheon ‘Untold Stories - Standing Strong’ this Tuesday. The luncheon will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m., at the Civic Center Heritage Room. DWC wants to share untold stories of the employees successes.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Register for WT homecoming parade by Sep. 15

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Anyone wanting to be in the West Texas A&M University homecoming parade will need to do so by Sep. 15. The homecoming parade kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on Russell Long Blvd. on Oct. 1. The parade will have floats, cars, livestock, band and more. Parade...
CANYON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?

I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

THE WRAP UP: Week 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosting 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 commemoration ceremony this Sunday. “We need to remember our history but also pay tribute to all of the people, police, fire and thousands of civilians who were killed in those attacks,” says Perry Gilmore, executive director, Texas Panhandle War Memorial. “Remember the sacrifice that they made.”
AMARILLO, TX
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
MIDLAND, TX
KFDA

Good News: Musician’s legacy lives on for more than music

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A well-known American musician’s legacy lives on today, but not entirely because of his music. While many enjoy listening to Dan Fogelberg, for some, influence runs much deeper and men’s lives are being saved. “On December 16 back in 2007, musical hero, a man...
AMARILLO, TX

