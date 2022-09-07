ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
CRESTON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors to Consider a Bridge Inspection Consultant Agreement

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday. The Board will consider for approval a resolution for a Living Roadway Trust Fund grant, purchasing an excavator, a right of way purchase agreement, a bridge inspection consultant agreement, two additional agreements with the county auditor’s office, a public hearing followed by a resolution for a minor plat of survey for Dawson Acres, and reviewing a Reason for Proposal for printing services for the information technology department. They will also hear a secondary roads update.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors Appoint New Sheriff

After the retirement of Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard last month, the Dallas County Board of Supervisors officially appointed a new sheriff. The Board appointed Chief Deputy Adam Infante to the position of sheriff where he will serve out the remainder of the term that expires on January 1st, 2025. Supervisor Mark Hanson says he felt the best decision was Infante to be appointed.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
ValleyCentral

Man with history of escapes arrested after fleeing fatal crash

SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Sullivan City man accused of escaping custody was arrested months after fleeing a fatal accident. Carlos Ivan Salinas was arrested on charges of accident involving death, accident involving serious bodily injury, escape while arrest/confined, evading arrest and resisting arrest, Hidalgo County records show. The records also show that Salinas […]
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pharr, TX
Dallas County, IA
Crime & Safety
Pharr, TX
Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man leads deputies in car chase in downtown Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who was harassing Cameron County Courthouse employees. The sheriff’s social media post said employees notified deputies assigned at the courthouse of a man harassing employees and banging on a marked Cameron County Sheriff’s Office unit. Deputies approached the man while he […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Truck With Illegal Immigrants Crashes In Willacy County

A driver trying to escape from law enforcement is facing charges after a crash in Willacy County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver crashed a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 77 while trying to avoid arrest. The truck rolled over but officials say no one was seriously injured. Ten people were found in the truck after the crash, including nine illegal immigrants.
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas County Sheriff#Tx
ValleyCentral

HCSC searching for man accused of aggravated assault

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cristobal Ivan Hernandez, 43, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hernandez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-five-inch man. He is reported to weigh 160 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Man Charged With Murder In Woman’s Death In Edinburg

A 61-year-old man was arraigned Friday afternoon for the murder of a 28-year-old woman. Rogelio Ramirez Cortez was formally charged with first-degree murder and ordered jailed on a $1 million bond. Police had closed in on Cortez and a second man outside of a home in Alton on Thursday. Cortez...
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD seek man wanted for deadly conduct

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police is seeking the public’s help in searching for a man allegedly wanted for deadly conduct. On Wednesday at about 6:05 a.m., McAllen PD responded to the area of 4300 S. McColl Road. McAllen PD describe Santos Josimar Trevino, 32, as a 5-foot-7-inch tall, 167 pound man with black hair […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Person of interest in homicide investigation found dead, another in custody, police say

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One is dead and another is in custody in connection to an Edinburg homicide investigation case. According to Edinburg police, authorities were looking for a person of interest in Alton in connection to the death investigation from Wednesday. Authorities are now calling it a homicide investigation. The person ran from police […]
EDINBURG, TX
News Channel 25

2 Texas medical workers indicted for fraud against adult daycare patients

MCALLEN, Texas — Two Texans were indicted for fraud for their roles in a healthcare scheme exploiting adult daycare patients. The Department of Justice reported Dr. Osama Balhir Nahas of McAllen and Isabel Moreno Pruneda of Edinburg were taken into custody on Aug. after being accused of charging around $3.5 million to Medicare for services not needed or not provided to multiple patients.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

McAllen police continue search for man wanted on murder charge

The McAllen Police Department continues to search for a man accused of stabbing and killing a homeless man in McAllen nearly two months ago. An arrest warrant was issued for Keith Vladimir Garcia, 27, for murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the stabbing death of 66-year-old George Chavez on July 16.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen charged with armed robbery, breaking into home

A 19-year-old Hidalgo County teen is behind bars charged with burglarizing a home and stealing a vehicle. Jose Luis Hernandez appeared before a judge to face charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation. Alton Police say Hernandez broke into a home on Tuesday afternoon near West Diamondhead Avenue and North Dakota Road. He […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Indicted CEO Of Valley Migrant Shelter Hospitalized After “cardiac event”

The jailed CEO of a nonprofit migrant shelter organization is currently in the hospital after suffering what his attorney called a “cardiac event” Wednesday morning. Ruben Gallegos Jr. was rushed to McAllen Medical Center from the Hidalgo County jail after suffering the heart trouble. Gallegos fell ill shortly before he was to make his second federal court appearance to be arraigned on theft and conspiracy charges. The hearing has been postponed. Gallegos was arrested last week in Brownsville.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: Truck rolls over in pursuit, 10 migrants inside

Editor’s note: This story was updated with the total number of migrants involved in the rollover. WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A white pickup truck transporting over 10 migrants rolled over in Willacy County while evading law enforcement, today. The Texas Department of Public Safety is working the scene and said the accident occurred at […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy