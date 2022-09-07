Read full article on original website
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors to Consider a Bridge Inspection Consultant Agreement
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday. The Board will consider for approval a resolution for a Living Roadway Trust Fund grant, purchasing an excavator, a right of way purchase agreement, a bridge inspection consultant agreement, two additional agreements with the county auditor’s office, a public hearing followed by a resolution for a minor plat of survey for Dawson Acres, and reviewing a Reason for Proposal for printing services for the information technology department. They will also hear a secondary roads update.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Appoint New Sheriff
After the retirement of Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard last month, the Dallas County Board of Supervisors officially appointed a new sheriff. The Board appointed Chief Deputy Adam Infante to the position of sheriff where he will serve out the remainder of the term that expires on January 1st, 2025. Supervisor Mark Hanson says he felt the best decision was Infante to be appointed.
Man with history of escapes arrested after fleeing fatal crash
SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Sullivan City man accused of escaping custody was arrested months after fleeing a fatal accident. Carlos Ivan Salinas was arrested on charges of accident involving death, accident involving serious bodily injury, escape while arrest/confined, evading arrest and resisting arrest, Hidalgo County records show. The records also show that Salinas […]
Creston man arrested for Harassment
(Creston) Creston Police arrested Hyvis Oerlyn Thatcher, 74, on Wednesday for Harassment 3rd Degree. Thatcher was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond of $300 was posted.
KRGV
“No room to breathe:” Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center at maximum capacity
The Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center is at maximum capacity, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra. The facility currently has more than 12 hundred beds – and each one is currently taken by an inmate, Guerra said. “My staff has actually no room to breathe,” Guerra said. “I mean, you've...
CCSO: Man leads deputies in car chase in downtown Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who was harassing Cameron County Courthouse employees. The sheriff’s social media post said employees notified deputies assigned at the courthouse of a man harassing employees and banging on a marked Cameron County Sheriff’s Office unit. Deputies approached the man while he […]
kurv.com
Truck With Illegal Immigrants Crashes In Willacy County
A driver trying to escape from law enforcement is facing charges after a crash in Willacy County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver crashed a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 77 while trying to avoid arrest. The truck rolled over but officials say no one was seriously injured. Ten people were found in the truck after the crash, including nine illegal immigrants.
Brownsville PD searching for man involved in hit and run of police motorcycle
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man involved in a hit and run. On Thursday, a man in a 2002 black Buick Rendezvous, struck a police motorcycle while officers were attempting to make a stop. The incident occurred at the 600 block of Central […]
HCSC searching for man accused of aggravated assault
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cristobal Ivan Hernandez, 43, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hernandez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-five-inch man. He is reported to weigh 160 […]
kurv.com
Man Charged With Murder In Woman’s Death In Edinburg
A 61-year-old man was arraigned Friday afternoon for the murder of a 28-year-old woman. Rogelio Ramirez Cortez was formally charged with first-degree murder and ordered jailed on a $1 million bond. Police had closed in on Cortez and a second man outside of a home in Alton on Thursday. Cortez...
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
McAllen PD seek man wanted for deadly conduct
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police is seeking the public’s help in searching for a man allegedly wanted for deadly conduct. On Wednesday at about 6:05 a.m., McAllen PD responded to the area of 4300 S. McColl Road. McAllen PD describe Santos Josimar Trevino, 32, as a 5-foot-7-inch tall, 167 pound man with black hair […]
Person of interest in homicide investigation found dead, another in custody, police say
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One is dead and another is in custody in connection to an Edinburg homicide investigation case. According to Edinburg police, authorities were looking for a person of interest in Alton in connection to the death investigation from Wednesday. Authorities are now calling it a homicide investigation. The person ran from police […]
News Channel 25
2 Texas medical workers indicted for fraud against adult daycare patients
MCALLEN, Texas — Two Texans were indicted for fraud for their roles in a healthcare scheme exploiting adult daycare patients. The Department of Justice reported Dr. Osama Balhir Nahas of McAllen and Isabel Moreno Pruneda of Edinburg were taken into custody on Aug. after being accused of charging around $3.5 million to Medicare for services not needed or not provided to multiple patients.
KRGV
McAllen police continue search for man wanted on murder charge
The McAllen Police Department continues to search for a man accused of stabbing and killing a homeless man in McAllen nearly two months ago. An arrest warrant was issued for Keith Vladimir Garcia, 27, for murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the stabbing death of 66-year-old George Chavez on July 16.
Teen charged with armed robbery, breaking into home
A 19-year-old Hidalgo County teen is behind bars charged with burglarizing a home and stealing a vehicle. Jose Luis Hernandez appeared before a judge to face charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation. Alton Police say Hernandez broke into a home on Tuesday afternoon near West Diamondhead Avenue and North Dakota Road. He […]
KCRG.com
Des Moines woman sentenced for leaving the scene of crash that killed East High student
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who hit and killed a Des Moines East High student will serve two years of probation. Ema Cardenas was killed near the intersection of East University Avenue and Sampson Street while walking home from school on April 28. Terra Flipping was facing five...
kurv.com
Indicted CEO Of Valley Migrant Shelter Hospitalized After “cardiac event”
The jailed CEO of a nonprofit migrant shelter organization is currently in the hospital after suffering what his attorney called a “cardiac event” Wednesday morning. Ruben Gallegos Jr. was rushed to McAllen Medical Center from the Hidalgo County jail after suffering the heart trouble. Gallegos fell ill shortly before he was to make his second federal court appearance to be arraigned on theft and conspiracy charges. The hearing has been postponed. Gallegos was arrested last week in Brownsville.
DPS: Truck rolls over in pursuit, 10 migrants inside
Editor’s note: This story was updated with the total number of migrants involved in the rollover. WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A white pickup truck transporting over 10 migrants rolled over in Willacy County while evading law enforcement, today. The Texas Department of Public Safety is working the scene and said the accident occurred at […]
