California school district asks parents to house teachers as costs surge

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tyler Wornell
 4 days ago
(NewsNation) — A school district in northern California is asking community members to consider renting out spare rooms to teachers, citing the high cost of living in a county that is driving teachers to seek employment in neighboring communities.

Milpitas United School District, just outside San Jose in the Bay Area, recently passed a resolution in support of affordable housing initiatives, saying 10 teachers left the district last year because of living costs in Santa Clarita County. The school board said it continues to pursue housing opportunities for educators, including “private homeowners with rooms to rent.”

Nearly 50 people in the community have offered up a room, NewsNation affiliate KRON reported.

“This is evidence that our entire MUSD Team, which includes our teachers and classified support staff, is valued by our Milpitas community members, parents and caregivers,” the school district said in a statement as reported by KRON.

Those with an available room can submit their information through a form on the school district’s website.

The Bay Area has notoriously become one of the most expensive places in the United States to live, and San Jose is the second most expensive place in the country to rent, according to San Jose Spotlight.

“Many of the Milpitas Unified School District moderate-income employees are working families and are finding it increasingly difficult to purchase or rent a home within a 15 mile radius or close to the Milpitas Unified School District where they work,” the school district said in its resolution.

Teacher salaries have remained stagnant across the country since 1996, and a report from the Economic Policy Institute shows California teachers were paid 17% less than comparable college-educated workers last year.

A recent report by Airbnb found that 20% of hosts identified as an educator or lived with one in 2021. Teachers made nearly $280 million from hosting last year.

ChilliE2021
4d ago

yeah house them then once they have tenant rights the teacher will file to evict the homeowner, which will put the property up for sale and increase the rent even more or tear it down and rebuild to increase their profits...

Chris Castro
3d ago

I thought Cali was the 5th richest economy and had billions in surplus but they can't keep the electricity on, pay teachers, make housing affordable but if you're illegal then you can walk in and get what ever you want on the tax payer a dime. politicians should be getting paid a teacher's salary and benefits then we will see a real change until then this is the status quo. I'd the teachers wait til next year they can go flip burgers for 22 an hour and not have to deal with all the stress

Kimberley Lang
3d ago

Ask that GOVERNOR TO PAY THEM WITH ALK THE MONEY HE AND HIS FAMILY HAVE MADE OFF THE PEOPLE OF California

Gavin Newsom faces new challenge with rising temperatures in California

Large swaths of California experienced triple-digit temperatures since the unprecedented September heat wave kicked off just before Labor Day Weekend. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and the state’s grid operator, the California Independent System Operator (ISO), urged residents to help conserve power for more than a week by keeping thermostats at 78 degrees or higher and to avoid using major appliances or charging electric vehicles.
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
Florida schools come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at bottom of new ‘educational freedom’ scorecard, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers’ unions that promote critical race theory

Florida has come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at the bottom of a new scorecard for ‘educational freedom’, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers' unions and that tolerate lessons on critical race theory. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, on Friday released its first-ever Education...
Most valuable crops grown in California

(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
Regulators can save lives by protecting medically vulnerable utility users

Peggy — a patient of Dr. Kahn — requires an oxygen concentrator, ventilator, and nebulizer in her home, critically important medical equipment. For people like Peggy who rely on specialized medical equipment for life support, having utility service disconnected can be life-threatening. While she struggles to make ends meet, her utility bill is always the highest priority. Living without oxygen or a ventilator is simply not an option.
MICHIGAN STATE
