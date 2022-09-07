Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited by ankle, will play Sunday
Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he emphasized that he's fine and in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said. "I'm good to go. I promise you."
Bills' Ed Oliver: Spotted in walking boot postgame
Oliver (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg following the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Oliver had to leave Thursday's contest after he sustained an unspecified ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 2021 first-round pick attempted to return early on in the second half, but he was able to play just three additional defensive snaps before sitting out the remainder of Buffalo's season-opening win. Oliver's timeline for a return is currently unclear heading into the Bills' next matchup against the Titans on Sept. 19.
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Logs another limited practice
Gage (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. An offseason signing by Tampa Bay, Gage initially picked up his hamstring issue during a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. He subsequently missed the entire preseason slate but was able to get back on the practice field last week. As the Bucs prepare for a Week 1 game at Dallas, Gage's activity level has become known, revealing that he isn't 100 percent healthy. Still, he has one more session this week in which to potentially log every rep. If he's able to suit up Sunday night, Gage could benefit with the status of Chris Godwin (knee), who didn't practice Thursday, uncertain this weekend.
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for Sunday
McCaffrey was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Cleveland, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey managed full practices throughout the week, unburdened by the cut to his shin he suffered during practice Thursday morning. He'll start his season against the Browns, facing a defense that looks weakest right up the middle, with two projected starters at DT (Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan) that mostly have been backups to this point in their respective careers. Behind those two, the Browns have 2021 third-round pick Tommy Togiai and 2022 fourth-rounder Perrion Winfrey, both seemingly drafted for pass-rush potential more so than run-stuffing. Each of the team's four DTs is listed at 303 pounds or lighter, though the Panthers don't exactly have a dominant offensive line to best take advantage of the potential mismatch. Regardless, McCaffrey should stay busy, be it on the ground, through the air or both.
Texans' Jeff Driskel: Bumps to active roster
The Texans elevated Driskel to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This move may be a contingency in the event one of the Texans' top two quarterbacks Davis Mills or Kyle Allen suffers an injury during pregame warmups for Week 1 against the Colts. A decision on Driskel's availability, or lack thereof, will come about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Set for MRI on hamstring
Moore injured his hamstring in Thursday's practice and is set to undergo an MRI, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The extent of the issue is unknown after Moore missed time in the preseason with an undisclosed injury, but the second-year wide receiver will be evaluated further to get a sense of his availability for Week 1 against the Chiefs. The Cardinals already will be without DeAndre Hopkins due to his six-game suspension and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on Sunday, so the team's current healthy options at the position are Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.
Bills receiver secretly pulled off a gender reveal after scoring a TD during Buffalo's blowout win over Rams
Based on videos around the Internet, it seems that half the fun of getting pregnant these days is that you get to do the gender reveal that comes with it, but we might have to stop doing gender reveals because there's a good chance no one is going to top what Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie did for his sister during the Bills' 31-10 blowout win over the Rams.
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable for Week 1
Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets. Peters suffered a torn ACL before the start of the 2021 campaign, and he began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was activated off the PUP list in August and appeared on track to play in Week 1 after recording back-to-back limited practices to start the week. However, he was held out of Friday's practice, leaving his status for the season opener once again in doubt. If the veteran cornerback is sidelined Sunday, expect Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens to have expanded roles.
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with personal matter
Mattison didn't practice Thursday due to personal reasons. There's been no indication Mattison is in danger of not suiting up Sunday against the Packers, but Friday's practice report could be telling in that regard. Assuming he plays this weekend, he'll serve as the Vikings' primary backup to starting running back Dalvin Cook, which typically only equates to a handful of touches as long as the team's workhorse is healthy.
Colts' Quenton Nelson: Inks massive extension
The Colts and Nelson agreed to terms on a four-year extension Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. According to Schefter, the new deal averages $20 million per season and includes $60 million guaranteed, establishing Nelson as the highest-paid guard in the NFL. With the contract in place, Nelson now is locked in with the Colts through 2026, which will be his age-30 campaign.
It’s raining cats and dogs at Soldier Field ahead of Chicago Bears season opener vs San Francisco 49ers
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos may have been excited to kick on the newly-installed Bermuda grass at Soldier Field stadium,
Joe Flacco could soon join Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as most unlikely member of this exclusive QB club
Only four quarterbacks in NFL history have ever beaten all 32 teams, but that list could be adding one more player before the end of the season. In a highly improbable turn of events, Joe Flacco could be the next quarterback to accomplish the feat. Over the course of his...
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Not practicing again
Asiasi (quadriceps) missed practice again Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Asiasi was working on the rehab field Thursday as he continues to try and come back from his lingering quadriceps injury. Even if he's well enough to play Sunday, the third-year-pro may be made a healthy inactive against the Steelers, as he's currently No. 4 on the Bengals' tight end depth chart. He's also only been with the team since Aug. 31, when he was claimed off waivers from the Patriots.
Packers expected to be without David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins vs. Vikings
The returns of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins will have to wait at least one more week. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers are expecting to be without Bakhtiari and Jenkins when they open the 2022 season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
NFL Week 1 Injury Report: Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin expected to play; Allen Lazard doubtful
Although Super Sunday rightfully gets plenty of hype as an unofficial national sports holiday, the NFL's first full day of games certainly can't be far behind. We've reached that momentous date on the calendar, and the inaugural Sunday slate of the 2022 season is relatively light on the injury front. In fact, there are a couple of stars who are trending toward suiting up after having long odds to do so earlier this offseason, giving Fantasy fanatics plenty of reason for the optimism that's always inherent in Week 1.
Texans' Chris Conley: Up from practice squad
Conley has been elevated from Houston's practice squad ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Colts. Conley, who caught 22 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games for the Texans last season, is back in the mix for Week 1 snaps, though he's a speculative fantasy option at this stage while working in a wideout corps headed by Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins.
Giants' Sterling Shepard: To be game-time call
Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that he wants Shepard (Achilles) to be a game-time decision for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Titans, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. It remains to be seen whether Shepard will be limited in Friday's practice, but it sounds like the veteran wideout's status will come down to the wire in any event. Considering that he's less than nine full months removed from a left Achilles tear, there's no guarantee that Shepard handles a complete assortment of offensive snaps Week 1, even if he does suit up.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 1, 2022: Model says start Dameon Pierce, but sit Aaron Rodgers
After months of agonizing over your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, the next challenge is building the Week 1 Fantasy football lineups that give your team the best chance for success. Fortunately, Week 1 Fantasy football rankings don't differ drastically from preseason ranks. Top players like Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry will get a chance to reestablish themselves after tumultuous 2021 campaigns. After a strange offseason, can 45-year-old Tom Brady continue delivering top-three production for your Fantasy football QB rankings? Before you lock in your Week 1 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Saints' Christian Ringo: Climbs to active roster
The Saints elevated Ringo (undisclosed) from the practice squad Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. The Cardinals released Ringo with an injury settlement Aug. 30, only for the Saints to sign him to their practice squad one day later. After Saturday's transaction, the eight-year pro now has a chance to be active for Week 1 action.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not listed on injury report
Walker (abdomen) is listed as a non-participant on Friday's practice estimate, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. The Seahawks didn't practice but still have to put out an injury report. While he hasn't been ruled out, Walker seems unlikely to play in Monday's game after undergoing a hernia procedure in mid-August. Coach Pete Carroll said he thought Walker would get some practice reps Thursday, but the rookie didn't end up participating. The Seahawks will turn to Travis Homer and/or DeeJay Dallas for support behind starter Rashaad Penny if Walker isn't able to play Monday night.
