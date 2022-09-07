Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Police Investigating 33-Year-Old Man Shot In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot...
fox5dc.com
Man escapes St. Mary’s Co. detention center after tampering with GPS monitoring device: sheriff
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. - Authorities say a man escaped from the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown after tampering with his GPS monitoring device. Officers say 22-year-old Benjamin Jamal Washington was serving on pre-trial release for violation of probation and robbery when he allowed his...
Man shot in Lexington Park, police still looking for suspect
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit […]
Suitland man impersonating officer sentenced in 2021 Bryans Road case
LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, September 2, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Clyde William Peterson, 52, to 10 years in prison for First-Degree Assault. On July 1, 2022, Peterson entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charge. On July 13, 2021, officers […]
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after causing power outage at Southern Avenue Metro station
WASHINGTON - Police arrested a suspect accused of tampering with power sources at the Southern Avenue Metro station in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the suspect tampered with the power at the station causing an outage. As...
Bay Net
Death Investigation Of A 3-Month-Old Child Underway In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:44 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence in the 45600 block of Jillian Court for an unresponsive 3-month-old female. On arrival, deputies and emergency medical services determined the infant was deceased. Detectives from the St. Mary’s...
KRMG
Man arrested 51 years later for the killing of Maryland deputy sheriff
Man arrested 51 years later for the killing of Maryland deputy sheriff The Montgomery County Police Department said this case was the oldest to be solved in its cold case unit. (NCD)
Bay Net
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held To Launch St. Mary’s County Health Hub
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to celebrate the official launch of the St. Mary’s County Health Hub. In 2021, the St. Mary’s County Equity Task Force, in partnership with the Housing Authority...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
WRAL
Arrest made in 1971 murder of Maryland deputy
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police finally arrested a man they believe was responsible for murdering a sheriff's deputy more than 50 years ago in Maryland -- thanks to good old fashioned detective work.
Investigation into alleged Virginia deer poacher reveals multiple wildlife violations
An investigation into an alleged deer poacher in Westmoreland County led to the discovery of more than 35 wildlife violations during the 2021-2022 hunting season.
Maryland natural resource police charge goose hunter for exceeding legal limit
POCOMOKE CITY, MD -the Maryland natural resources police have announced the arrest of to goose...
Family demands justice two years after 21-year-old was killed in Maryland
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Virginia mom crosses state lines in a fight for justice. 21-year-old Payton Marshall was shot and killed in Prince George’s County two years ago. On the anniversary, the family stood in front of Police Headquarters demanding answers. “I’m just so used to him knocking on the door, […]
Here's How Busy Maryland State Police Troopers Were During Labor Day Weekend
Dozens of Maryland motorists were arrested by state police troopers who handed out nearly 1,000 citations during a special DUI detail over some of the state’s busiest roadways during Labor Day Weekend. Maryland state police troopers teamed with the Maryland Transportation Authority over the long holiday weekend where they...
WTOP
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping
Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Department Of Recreation And Parks Earns National Accreditation
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Recreation and Parks joined the ranks of elite park and recreation agencies across the country by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). This distinguished accomplishment was awarded during the 2022 NRPA Annual Conference.
Shelter In Place Order Lifted At Patuxent River Naval Air Station After Shots Fired In Maryland
A “shelter in place” order at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station has been lifted after shots were fired, sending one person to a Maryland trauma center, officials said. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, shots were reported in a residence in the Lovell Cove housing on the base, according to authorities.
Bay Net
Hogan Joins Make-A-Wish For Tree House Ribbon Cutting For 6-Year-Old Cancer Fighter
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today took part in a special tree house ribbon cutting ceremony in Glen Arm with Make-a-Wish Mid-Atlantic for six-year-old Kalli, who has spent the last two years in treatment for leukemia at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore City. “During my own cancer battle,...
Lawyer for family of man killed as result of Virginia drug operation questions police’s actions
A lawyer representing the family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed during a police undercover operation earlier this month is raising questions about police's actions.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Visits The 141st Maryland State Fair
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today visited the 141st Maryland State Fair in Timonium and spoke to farmers and producers at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Ag Day Luncheon. Before visiting the fair, the governor joined cabinet secretaries and agricultural leaders from across the state at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Over the past eight years, the Hogan administration has provided more than $7 million to modernize and improve the Maryland State Fairgrounds, including $2.5 million in the FY23 budget to replace the Farm and Garden Building with an updated Agriculture Education Center.
