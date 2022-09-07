ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Comments / 3

Bay Net

Police Investigating 33-Year-Old Man Shot In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Man arrested after causing power outage at Southern Avenue Metro station

WASHINGTON - Police arrested a suspect accused of tampering with power sources at the Southern Avenue Metro station in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the suspect tampered with the power at the station causing an outage. As...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Death Investigation Of A 3-Month-Old Child Underway In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:44 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence in the 45600 block of Jillian Court for an unresponsive 3-month-old female. On arrival, deputies and emergency medical services determined the infant was deceased. Detectives from the St. Mary’s...
CALIFORNIA, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV

(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WRAL

Arrest made in 1971 murder of Maryland deputy

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police finally arrested a man they believe was responsible for murdering a sheriff's deputy more than 50 years ago in Maryland -- thanks to good old fashioned detective work.
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping

Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Net

St. Mary’s Department Of Recreation And Parks Earns National Accreditation

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Recreation and Parks joined the ranks of elite park and recreation agencies across the country by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). This distinguished accomplishment was awarded during the 2022 NRPA Annual Conference.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Visits The 141st Maryland State Fair

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today visited the 141st Maryland State Fair in Timonium and spoke to farmers and producers at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Ag Day Luncheon. Before visiting the fair, the governor joined cabinet secretaries and agricultural leaders from across the state at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Over the past eight years, the Hogan administration has provided more than $7 million to modernize and improve the Maryland State Fairgrounds, including $2.5 million in the FY23 budget to replace the Farm and Garden Building with an updated Agriculture Education Center.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

