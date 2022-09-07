Read full article on original website
The most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
Cheers! This is New Jersey’s most popular cocktail, study says
Let’s face it, the Garden State gives us plenty of reasons to want a drink. Insane out of state drivers. Pretty much every single politician in Trenton. So what helps calm the nerves of New Jerseyans at happy hour? A new study revealed just that. Topagency.com released the top cocktail for every state, did your favorite make the list?
Now Open, Tasty Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Expands in New Jersey
You've heard the phrase slow and steady wins the race, right?. Not only does it apply to cautionary tales for kids but it's also a good rule of thumb for cooking. Personally, I'm a big smoker; pork butt, shoulder, ribs, beer can chicken. You name it if I can smoke...
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
It’s the cherry on top! Throw the best party with one of these NJ dessert trucks
Invitations, balloons, party favors, and catered food. It seems like you have everything for your next party but let’s face it: BORING! It’s all been done before, right?. Whether you’re hosting a wedding, a shower, a sweet 16, or even a backyard barbecue, you want to do something to jazz it up.
One of NJ’s Best BBQ Joints Just Got Bigger, Better, and Jersey-ier
This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. For years, New Jersey-based barbecue joint Red White and Que Smokehouse has attracted a lot of attention for its delicious barbecue and its support of veterans. But this summer, the owners of the acclaimed joint took an enormous gamble — moving from a stable takeout-only spot in Kearny to a large restaurant space in Green Brook.
The best places for the best types of pizza in New Jersey (Opinion)
We all know that the best pizza is made in New Jersey. In fact, the very first topic ever done when New Jersey 101.5 started talking Jersey back in 1990 was, "Who makes the best pizza in New Jersey?" Now it's time to dig deeper into the dough. While everyone...
This Is Supposedly The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey
As soon as September hits, I start celebrating the “spooky season”. I love to go to all of the best Halloween attractions and stops within the state and this New Jersey street is a must for me this Halloween season. According to dangerousroads.com, there’s one road specifically that...
The rebranding of New Jersey’s Monmouth Mall: A must to survive (Opinion)
Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, New Jersey, was always a necessary destination for every family member living in a wide radius of the major mall. It was the place to go to get everything you need for you personally and for special occasions like birthdays, holiday gifts and it was all located under one roof.
New And Delicious Hand Crafted Cookie Chain Coming To New Jersey
One of the simple joys in life is a fresh-baked cookie. When you get it right out of the oven, get a cold glass of milk, and dunk the cookie in there. It's just delicious. The only problem is that you don't always have time to bake those cookies, right?
This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State
The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
Cookie chain to replace popular N.J. ice creamery that recently closed
Chip City, a New York City-based cookie chain, will soon branch out to New Jersey. The budding cookie company is planning to open in Ridgewood at 305 E. Ridgewood Ave., replacing Ice Cream by Mike. Ice Cream by Mike, which shuttered on Aug. 14, was ranked on NJ.com’s list of...
No overhead for 15 years: Remembering NJ’s Crazy Joe from Crazy Joe’s Furniture
Throughout time, there's always been those iconic brands and characters that define a company. One way or another, they knew how to leave their mark. The auto insurance industry is one great example. Think of Geico with the gecko, or Progressive with Flo. Doesn't matter if you hear the character or brand first since they're interchangeable with one another.
Here’s how you can remember 9/11 in NJ this year
Each year, New Jerseyans as well as NJ organizations pay beautiful tributes to those affected by 9/11. Many of us living in NJ work or live within sight of the city and it seems that with every passing year, the remembrance doesn’t get much easier. We can, however, make...
6 New Jersey Festivals You Want To Check Out This September
Summer is coming to an end but before the weather gets too cool, there are still some fun festivals to attend in September. Festivals are still alive and well in New Jersey and since the summer heat made going outside almost unbearable, you can now enjoy your favorite food trucks and music with your friends now. Take a look at six New Jersey festivals you have to check out this September:
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
