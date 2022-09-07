ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Queen Voyages and Chicago chart new course for travel lovers

For most people, the thought of Chicago conjures scenes of a bustling metropolis and skyscraper-studded horizon. The American Queen Voyages Great Lakes cruise ship, Ocean Voyager, arrived at Navy Pier under fanfare this week to change all that. Some of the city’s highest profile travel industry professionals and influencers mingled...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Concept of air taxis that cruise above heavy traffic to be tested in Chicago area next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Picture this — getting to downtown Chicago from the northwest or southwest suburbs in under 20 minutes shaving hours off your commute.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, such a future might not be so far away. The concept of air taxis is flying into town next week. Air taxis take off like a helicopter, soar like an airplane — and cruise high above bumper-to-bumper traffic. A trip from Chicago to the helipad in southwest suburban Tinley Park is completed in just minutes.Next week, the concept of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles or eVTOLs, will...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Secret Chicago

Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Migrate Through Chicago This Weekend

If you think leaves have started turning orange far sooner than usual this week, don’t be alarmed. North America’s monarch butterflies have begun their annual migration down to Mexico and will be fluttering through Chicago this weekend. Every year, after spending summer breeding in Canada, the orange and black butterflies begin their journey south in September making their way through Chicago, the Mississippi Valley, and Texas before arriving in Mexico to see out winter. Their impressive long-distance migration across many states is the reason the colorful winged insects are not just Illinois’s state insect but also the state insect of Alabama, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. This year, however, the migration takes on even more poignancy after the monarch butterfly was listed as endangered over the summer. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species – the butterfly’s population has shrunk by more than 85% since 1990. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature consequently officially added the North American monarch butterfly to its Red List of Threatened Species for the first time.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago city officials plan housing for Texas Migrants

CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options. One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown. Two busses […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab

CHICAGO (CBS) –  There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Victory Gardens Theater fires 18 workers; staff say they were trying to unionize

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The future of a venerable Chicago theater is in doubt, after 18 employees were fired.The staff members say they were let go after trying to unionize. Without them, the fabric and the future of the famed Victory Gardens Theater is a big question mark.The marquee at Victory Gardens Theater was blank on Friday, with no coming attractions; a season cut short, because the staff was cut loose."Sadly, I don't think there'll be a future for the theater. I think that what they're trying to do is end Victory Gardens," said  former marketing manager Bo Frazier. Victory...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to pub grub and old-fashioned donuts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Jessie Oaks. Located at 18490 W. Old Gages Lake Rd. in Gages Lakes, they are known for serving a different take on bar food, like a one-pound cheeseburger, mega nachos, and Italian beef egg rolls. Lt. Haynes also reviews Country Donuts, located at 3091 US-20 in Elgin. This old-fashioned donut shop is known for serving their famous cake and apple cider donuts.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots

The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The 20 Best Places To Get Tacos In Chicago

The only thing better than the taste and texture of tacos is their versatility. They’re perfect for any type of meal and with a range of different options, any crowd of friends too. With more and more places offering vegetarian-friendly options alongside your stalwart classics, you’ve got a wide variety of tacos to choose from all packed with proteins and tasty toppings. With a large Mexican population and a world-renown food scene Chicago has a great number of seriously good taquerias and here we’ve compiled the best of the bunch. Based on our own experiences at Secret Chicago, our audience’s most popular choices, and a scrupulous assessment of setting and prices, we’ve filtered through the noise to gather the most unique, reliable, and affordable places to grab tacos in Chicago. From small corner taquerias to upscale restaurants, here are 20 of the best tacos around the city worth trying:
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

900 Randolph is just cool

900 Randolph has been fun to watch. Nothing fancy, nothing out of the ordinary. But tall, sleek, and darn near topped out. The skip is numbered up to 34; there are at least six poured floors above the 34th floor. That puts it into the 40s. It’s a 43-story building I was told there would be no math, but even I know that only leaves a couple levels to go.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

After nearly 50 years, Tom finally goes to Ravinia!

HIGHLAND PARK – Had never been to Ravinia until last evening. Can you believe that? Nearly half a century here and having never been to Ravinia??. Stevie Nicks was in town, and I thought might be time to take the plunge and go up to Highland Park to see her there. I had heard so much of that venue. All I can say about the Ravinia experience, about which I had heard so much all these years is wow! It became clear to me quickly that the word is out on Ravinia–NO SURPRISE there. I read that 600,000 attend events there annually. There was certainly a crowd on hand Thursday night. It was such a lovely Sept evening. What a crowd and what an interesting experience.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Affricity

How Hard Is It To Live On $500 A Week In Chicago?

Chicago is an expensive city, right? Thanks for all kind answers. Aleks Hernandez: It all depends of your lifestyle. I live with under 400 a week. Mortgage 10 years away to complete and 3 kids, two of them graduated from public university and only the youngest in a private university graduating in 2 yrs. Wife at home takes care of our world. I, part time work in IT and make this world wonderful. We live North side of chicago within 4 blocks from the lake in a 1900 sqr ft condo. Have 2 cars, one crv 05 and odyssey 01, and we still manage to dine out 2 times a week. Kids work summers, sometimes, to cover their extra expenses or luxuries…like the latest iphone or the latest clothing or even a long weekend with their friends in somewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Fire burns at vacant factory on Chicago's Southeast Side

CHICAGO - Crews were battling a building fire Thursday night on Chicago's Southeast Side. The fire is burning near West 79th Street and South Hoyne Avenue at a vacant factory in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. No word on if there were any injuries. No further details were immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL

