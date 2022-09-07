Read full article on original website
Vertical farm ‘Beanstalk’ opens in the Town of Herndon
At area Harris Teeter locations, leafy greens, herbs and vegetables trace their roots to Beanstalk, a new vertical farm in the Town of Herndon. Local and state officials — including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin — will gather on Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the farm, which uses hydroponic technology — which is soil-less — and heirloom seeds to grow its products. The farm is located at 251 Exchange Place.
McLean’s downtown redevelopment is moving slowly, but making progress
The idea behind the McLean Community Business Center (CBC) was to create an active and thriving downtown for the community. So far, a planning memo says those plans are moving along slowly. The CBC segments downtown McLean into zones: a center zone — a sort of Times Square for McLean...
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Elevator, basketball court, three car garage with heated floors. Open: Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Lizzy Conroy – Keller Williams Realty) 626 Hillcrest Drive SW, Vienna. 7 BR/7.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Three...
With special election coming, Mark Keam reflects on representing 35th District
Mark Keam’s 13-year tenure in the Virginia General Assembly has come to a close. After accepting a position in the Office of National Travel and Tourism in the Biden administration, Keam announced on Tuesday (Sept. 6) that he has submitted his resignation as delegate for the 35th House District, which includes Tysons, Vienna, Dunn Loring, Oakton and Fair Oaks.
Simulated service for Silver Line Phase Two to begin next month but opening date uncertain
Phase two of the long-awaited Silver Line is likely slated for a late fall opening. At a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board meeting today (Thursday), efforts are underway to complete safety and certification requirements, according to Theresa Impastato, WMATA’s executive vice president and chief safety officer. But an...
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 2-9
Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com...
Morning Notes
County kicks off opioid emergency training — The county is kicking off a series of trainings on opioid overdoses and naloxone education. The series, called ‘REVIVE!’, trains attendees on how to administer naloxone. [Fairfax County Government]. Town of Vienna to celebrate Patriot Day — Vienna’s American Legion...
What you need to know about the months-long Yellow Line shutdown
Shuttles, increased capacity, and an extension of the Blue Line are among the changes Metro will make to help riders when the Yellow Line shuts down this weekend, a closure that will last eight months. Starting this Saturday (Sept. 10), the Yellow Line bridge and tunnels will close until May...
McLean Community Center’s fall sale returns next weekend
The McClean Community Center’s annual Fall Community Parking Lot Sale — a large flea market for local residents and businesses — is returning next weekend. The sale is scheduled to run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1234 Ingleside Avenue. “Featuring more than 50 vendors, the Fall Parking...
Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend
Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
Retired flight attendant pushes beverage cart through Herndon in memory of 9/11
Town of Herndon police officers gathered on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail Wednesday to celebrate a peculiar site: a retired flight attendant pushing a beverage cart. “It was an honor to welcome Paul “Paulie” Veneto to the Herndon as he continues Paulie’s Push,” the Herndon Police Department wrote.
New I-66 Express Lanes west of Centreville will open this weekend
The I-66 Express Lanes connecting Route 29 in Gainsville to Route 28 in Centreville are set to open this weekend, ahead of schedule. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) made the announcement Friday (Sept. 2), touting that the opening of the western part of its highway widening project will help congestion on I-66 “sooner than originally planned.”
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to open in Herndon Centre
Lovers of slow-cooked barbecue can soon turn to Herndon Centre for a meal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a fast-casual franchise that started in 1941, is slated to open up soon at Herndon Centre I, a strip mall that is anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market. The location will open in suite...
Fairfax County Police crack down on reckless driving in school zone
Local police are urging parents to remind their teenagers about the dangers of speeding after a reckless driving incident on Tuesday. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Tuesday an inexperienced driver was caught going 90 mph in a school zone where the speed limit was 25 mph, resulting in a reckless driving charge.
