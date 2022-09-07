ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

ffxnow.com

Vertical farm ‘Beanstalk’ opens in the Town of Herndon

At area Harris Teeter locations, leafy greens, herbs and vegetables trace their roots to Beanstalk, a new vertical farm in the Town of Herndon. Local and state officials — including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin — will gather on Sept. 13 at 3 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the farm, which uses hydroponic technology — which is soil-less — and heirloom seeds to grow its products. The farm is located at 251 Exchange Place.
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

McLean’s downtown redevelopment is moving slowly, but making progress

The idea behind the McLean Community Business Center (CBC) was to create an active and thriving downtown for the community. So far, a planning memo says those plans are moving along slowly. The CBC segments downtown McLean into zones: a center zone — a sort of Times Square for McLean...
MCLEAN, VA
ffxnow.com

Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Elevator, basketball court, three car garage with heated floors. Open: Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Lizzy Conroy – Keller Williams Realty) 626 Hillcrest Drive SW, Vienna. 7 BR/7.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

With special election coming, Mark Keam reflects on representing 35th District

Mark Keam’s 13-year tenure in the Virginia General Assembly has come to a close. After accepting a position in the Office of National Travel and Tourism in the Biden administration, Keam announced on Tuesday (Sept. 6) that he has submitted his resignation as delegate for the 35th House District, which includes Tysons, Vienna, Dunn Loring, Oakton and Fair Oaks.
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 2-9

Before you soak in the last summer rays before leaf-gathering season arrives or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the five most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can be sent to news@ffxnow.com...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

County kicks off opioid emergency training — The county is kicking off a series of trainings on opioid overdoses and naloxone education. The series, called ‘REVIVE!’, trains attendees on how to administer naloxone. [Fairfax County Government]. Town of Vienna to celebrate Patriot Day — Vienna’s American Legion...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

What you need to know about the months-long Yellow Line shutdown

Shuttles, increased capacity, and an extension of the Blue Line are among the changes Metro will make to help riders when the Yellow Line shuts down this weekend, a closure that will last eight months. Starting this Saturday (Sept. 10), the Yellow Line bridge and tunnels will close until May...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

McLean Community Center’s fall sale returns next weekend

The McClean Community Center’s annual Fall Community Parking Lot Sale — a large flea market for local residents and businesses — is returning next weekend. The sale is scheduled to run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1234 Ingleside Avenue. “Featuring more than 50 vendors, the Fall Parking...
MCLEAN, VA
ffxnow.com

Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend

Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

New I-66 Express Lanes west of Centreville will open this weekend

The I-66 Express Lanes connecting Route 29 in Gainsville to Route 28 in Centreville are set to open this weekend, ahead of schedule. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) made the announcement Friday (Sept. 2), touting that the opening of the western part of its highway widening project will help congestion on I-66 “sooner than originally planned.”
CENTREVILLE, VA
ffxnow.com

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to open in Herndon Centre

Lovers of slow-cooked barbecue can soon turn to Herndon Centre for a meal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a fast-casual franchise that started in 1941, is slated to open up soon at Herndon Centre I, a strip mall that is anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market. The location will open in suite...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County Police crack down on reckless driving in school zone

Local police are urging parents to remind their teenagers about the dangers of speeding after a reckless driving incident on Tuesday. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Tuesday an inexperienced driver was caught going 90 mph in a school zone where the speed limit was 25 mph, resulting in a reckless driving charge.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

