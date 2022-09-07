SANFORD, Maine — A loved one is expressing her mourning as the stabbing death of 32-year-old Dane Brooks remains under investigation, according to state authorities.

On Friday, Sept. 2, the Sanford Police Department responded to the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets at 4:51 p.m. after getting a 911 call alerting them Brooks had been stabbed.

Police said they arrived to learn Brooks, a Sanford resident, had been brought to the hospital in a private vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries the next morning, Saturday, Sept. 3.

Shaina Vieira, also of Sanford, shared her thoughts with the media about the loss of her partner, Brooks.

"He was the love of my life, my person, my twin flame, and was taken away from us,” she said. “He was one of a kind, with charisma like no other. Always wanted the best for everyone and wanted everyone to see the best in themselves. He cared deeply for those he loved and would defend or help anyone that was ever in need, his heart was so big.”

Investigation into death of Dane Brooks

The state medical examiner's office in Augusta conducted a post-mortem examination on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Maine State Police are leading the investigation.

On Wednesday, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine State Police, said the investigation remained active and added that she did not have any additional details to report.

The intersection where the stabbing occurred is located along the outskirts of East Side Acres, a family housing complex at the top of the hill on Emery Street.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: 'He was one of a kind': Partner mourns stabbing death of Sanford's Dane Brooks, 32