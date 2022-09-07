ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

'He was one of a kind': Partner mourns stabbing death of Sanford's Dane Brooks, 32

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

SANFORD, Maine — A loved one is expressing her mourning as the stabbing death of 32-year-old Dane Brooks remains under investigation, according to state authorities.

On Friday, Sept. 2, the Sanford Police Department responded to the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets at 4:51 p.m. after getting a 911 call alerting them Brooks had been stabbed.

Police said they arrived to learn Brooks, a Sanford resident, had been brought to the hospital in a private vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries the next morning, Saturday, Sept. 3.

Shaina Vieira, also of Sanford, shared her thoughts with the media about the loss of her partner, Brooks.

"He was the love of my life, my person, my twin flame, and was taken away from us,” she said. “He was one of a kind, with charisma like no other. Always wanted the best for everyone and wanted everyone to see the best in themselves. He cared deeply for those he loved and would defend or help anyone that was ever in need, his heart was so big.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvHPz_0hlcUzUk00

Investigation into death of Dane Brooks

The state medical examiner's office in Augusta conducted a post-mortem examination on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Maine State Police are leading the investigation.

Previous story: Sanford, Maine man, 32, dies in stabbing

On Wednesday, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine State Police, said the investigation remained active and added that she did not have any additional details to report.

The intersection where the stabbing occurred is located along the outskirts of East Side Acres, a family housing complex at the top of the hill on Emery Street.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: 'He was one of a kind': Partner mourns stabbing death of Sanford's Dane Brooks, 32

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Sanford, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Sanford, ME
City
Bowdoin, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Maine State Police#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy