Attempted murder suspect apprehended by Alabama officials following multi-agency manhunt
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) aided in a man hunt that brought one attempted murder suspect into custody. ALEA says that the manhunt began at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin of Union Springs, Alabama, was apprehended at around 11:27 a.m. in the woods […]
Lee County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the person shown in this sketch. On Aug. 24, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m. the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an individual being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer. Deputies responded to the 1000 Block of Lee Road 183 and met with the complainant. The complainant advised that she had been pulled over on Lee Road 183 near Highway 280 East close to Dudley Lumber Company in the Salem area of Lee County.
Manhunt Leads to Arrest of Attempted Murder Suspect in Bullock County
A manhunt for an attempted murder suspect in Bullock County has ended with his arrest. The manhunt began around 7:00 this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which used several units from its divisions to help the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin...
Alabama pastor sues Childersburg, police after being arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers
A Black pastor who was arrested by white police officers while watering the flowers of a neighbor who was out of town filed a federal lawsuit alleging the ordeal violated his constitutional rights and caused lingering problems including emotional distress and anxiety. Michael Jennings filed the lawsuit Friday night against...
Lee County officials release sketch of suspected peace officer impersonator
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the suspected peace officer (commonly known as a police officer) impersonator who allegedly pulled a woman over near Highway 280 East at around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Lee Road 183 and met with […]
‘I felt dehumanized’: Alabama pastor wants police accountability after arrest while watering flowers
Watering flowers while Black. That’s what Michael Jerome Jennings was doing on May 22, 2022, when he was questioned, handcuffed and arrested by white police officers in Childersburg, Alabama. Jennings, the pastor of Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga, says he’s the latest in a long line of...
Victim killed in Montgomery double shooting identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday morning double shooting. Police have since opened a death investigation in connection to the fatal shooting of Jarquerious Turner, 19, of Montgomery. Police and fire medics found Turner’s body around midnight Sunday after responding to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Air Base Boulevard.
Missing person alert canceled for Prattville man
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a missing person alert for a Prattville man. Authorities said 64-year-old George William Davis was last seen in the area of Interstate Park Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Friday afternoon, the alert was canceled. No further details were...
Two Men Killed in Autauga County Wreck
Alabama State Troopers say two men have been killed in a pickup truck wreck in Autauga County. State troopers say 24-year-old Miguel Hernandez-Lopez was driving and 28-year-old Evangalist Alfredo was riding with him when the truck left the road and hit a tree. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Watch now: Newborn daughter and fiancée of fallen Chambers County deputy leave hospital
Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies gathered at the East Alabama Medical Center several weeks ago to celebrate the birth of Gianna, the daughter of fallen deputy J’Mar Abel and his fiancée Jasmine Gaddist. On Aug. 26, deputies, family members, friends and hospital staff lined the hallways from the...
More gruesome details emerge in August kidnapping and double capital murder case
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, an illegal immigrant according to authorities, is accused of killing his girlfriend Sandra Vazquez Ceja and her child, dismembering their bodies and disposing of them in their County Road 34 home while kidnapping Ceja’s other child, a 12-year-old girl. Reyes, 37, is currently facing three counts...
Prayer vigil held for Prattville man killed in hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville family is mourning the loss of their loved one on what would have been his birthday on Thursday. Perez Bowman Pickett, 23, died in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Sunday evening. Pickett’s father, Rashaad Pickett, said he is still struggling to process the tragic loss....
Elmore warden arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday that Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a statement provided by the ADOC spokesperson, Baldwin, acting warden at the Elmore County...
2 Birmingham men killed in weekend crash in Autauga County
Two Birmingham men were killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers on Thursday identified the victims as Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez, 24, Evangalist A. Alfredo, 28. Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the wreck happened at 6:40 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65, about three miles north...
Alert canceled for missing woman in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The missing persons alert issued Wednesday for a woman in Elmore County has been canceled, according to an updated release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Amanda Minor, 39, had last been seen around 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Dark Corners Road in...
Two Alabama men killed in head-on collision with truck, troopers report
Two Alabama men were killed this week when the car in which they were passengers collided, head-on with a pick-up truck, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. Monday claimed the lives of twp Alexander City, Alabama, men and hospitalized four others. Kevin A. Espinoza, 22,...
NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
Two Men Sentenced, One Extradicted in Dallas Co.
A busy week of cases at the Dallas County Courthouse — saw several high profile being resolved this week. Two murder suspects — are now headed to prison — while another — is headed back to Mississippi to stand trial. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson...
Dadeville man accused of murder, kidnap faces judge in Tallapoosa Co.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Dadeville man accused of killing his girlfriend and her son plus kidnapping her 12-year daughter faced a judge in East Alabama Wednesday morning. News Leader 9 was at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse, where a preliminary hearing went over the gruesome details unveiled in court. You...
Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
