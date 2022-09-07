ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
opelikaobserver.com

Lee County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the person shown in this sketch. On Aug. 24, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m. the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an individual being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer. Deputies responded to the 1000 Block of Lee Road 183 and met with the complainant. The complainant advised that she had been pulled over on Lee Road 183 near Highway 280 East close to Dudley Lumber Company in the Salem area of Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Manhunt Leads to Arrest of Attempted Murder Suspect in Bullock County

A manhunt for an attempted murder suspect in Bullock County has ended with his arrest. The manhunt began around 7:00 this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which used several units from its divisions to help the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallassee, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Elmore County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Tallassee, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Elmore County, AL
WSFA

Victim killed in Montgomery double shooting identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of one victim killed in an early Sunday morning double shooting. Police have since opened a death investigation in connection to the fatal shooting of Jarquerious Turner, 19, of Montgomery. Police and fire medics found Turner’s body around midnight Sunday after responding to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Air Base Boulevard.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Missing person alert canceled for Prattville man

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a missing person alert for a Prattville man. Authorities said 64-year-old George William Davis was last seen in the area of Interstate Park Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Friday afternoon, the alert was canceled. No further details were...
PRATTVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Alea#Minor
alabamanews.net

Two Men Killed in Autauga County Wreck

Alabama State Troopers say two men have been killed in a pickup truck wreck in Autauga County. State troopers say 24-year-old Miguel Hernandez-Lopez was driving and 28-year-old Evangalist Alfredo was riding with him when the truck left the road and hit a tree. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Prayer vigil held for Prattville man killed in hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville family is mourning the loss of their loved one on what would have been his birthday on Thursday. Perez Bowman Pickett, 23, died in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Sunday evening. Pickett’s father, Rashaad Pickett, said he is still struggling to process the tragic loss....
PRATTVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alreporter.com

Elmore warden arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday that Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a statement provided by the ADOC spokesperson, Baldwin, acting warden at the Elmore County...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 Birmingham men killed in weekend crash in Autauga County

Two Birmingham men were killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers on Thursday identified the victims as Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez, 24, Evangalist A. Alfredo, 28. Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the wreck happened at 6:40 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65, about three miles north...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alert canceled for missing woman in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The missing persons alert issued Wednesday for a woman in Elmore County has been canceled, according to an updated release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Amanda Minor, 39, had last been seen around 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Dark Corners Road in...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Men Sentenced, One Extradicted in Dallas Co.

A busy week of cases at the Dallas County Courthouse — saw several high profile being resolved this week. Two murder suspects — are now headed to prison — while another — is headed back to Mississippi to stand trial. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Dadeville man accused of murder, kidnap faces judge in Tallapoosa Co.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Dadeville man accused of killing his girlfriend and her son plus kidnapping her 12-year daughter faced a judge in East Alabama Wednesday morning. News Leader 9 was at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse, where a preliminary hearing went over the gruesome details unveiled in court. You...
DADEVILLE, AL
WTVM

Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy