ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Watch: Multi-million dollar investment presented for a new sports stadium in the 9th Ward

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dkV1_0hlcTCeI00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On September 7, a multi-million dollar federal investment for the 9th ward was announced. Congressman Troy A. Carter presented a check to invest in a high-quality sports stadium and facility Wednesday morning.

Local officials say the sports facility will be the first athletic stadium in the area for area students, athletes, and the community to enjoy. Rep. Troy Carter said he hopes it has a positive impact on the community.

“I think the student who spoke said it best because at the end of the day that what this is about, it’s not about us it’s about them its about the great work they do and the great work we know they can do.” He said it’s their commitment to providing the best possible opportunities for the youth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy