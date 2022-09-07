Watch: Multi-million dollar investment presented for a new sports stadium in the 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On September 7, a multi-million dollar federal investment for the 9th ward was announced. Congressman Troy A. Carter presented a check to invest in a high-quality sports stadium and facility Wednesday morning.

Local officials say the sports facility will be the first athletic stadium in the area for area students, athletes, and the community to enjoy. Rep. Troy Carter said he hopes it has a positive impact on the community.

“I think the student who spoke said it best because at the end of the day that what this is about, it’s not about us it’s about them its about the great work they do and the great work we know they can do.” He said it’s their commitment to providing the best possible opportunities for the youth.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.