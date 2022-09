SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Southern States Bank in Sylacauga held its annual brunch to honor first responders and military on Friday, Sept. 9. The bank’s staff provided food and drinks for those in attendance as well as set up a display to remember those that sacrificed their lives during the tragic events that took place almost 21 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

