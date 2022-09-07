Read full article on original website
Psychiatric nurse practitioners rising to fill mental health needs
While mental healthcare has become a full-blown crisis in the United States, a new study finds that psychiatric nurse practitioners are helping to fill the gap.
Superbugs are a "second punch" after pandemic
Superbugs are strengthening their foothold: The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a 15% increase in hospital-related infections and deaths in 2020, per the CDC. Why it matters: The U.S. was already reporting an antimicrobial resistant (AMR) infection every 11 seconds, and a death from them every 15 minutes before the pandemic. Low- and middle-income countries face worse conditions.
Clinics overwhelmed with out-of-state patients push abortions later in pregnancy
A crush of out-of-state patients at abortion clinics is causing backlogs in care and forcing some to have the procedure later in their pregnancies, when treatment is more intensive and costs are higher. The big picture: It's a byproduct of more people traveling across state lines in the post-Roe landscape...
U.S. surpasses 1 million organ transplants as need continues to soar
The U.S. surpassed one million organ transplants on Friday, reaching a milestone decades after the first successful transplant with a kidney in 1954. Yes, but: The need for organ donors remains immense — more people are getting transplants than ever before — even as the nation's transplant system faces criticism for poor management and oversight.
When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster
The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
Life expectancy drops in Washington state and the U.S.
Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosWashingtonians' life expectancy dropped by nearly a year from 2019 to 2020, in large part because of COVID-19, according to newly released CDC data.By the numbers: In 2019, infants born in Washington could expect to live an average of 80 years.In 2020, that number fell to 79.2 years. Why it matters: We're still evaluating the toll the pandemic has taken on our health.This is one of many statistics showing the effect hasn't been good. Of note: Increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, also contributed to the drop in life expectancy, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.Zoom out: The picture was worse across the country as a whole. Nationwide, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2020. On top of that, new provisional data released by the CDC shows that U.S. life expectancy fell again from 2020 to 2021. Together, the datasets show U.S. life expectancy at birth dropped 2.7 years over the two years — the largest two-year decline since 1921–1923.
Health benefits received no longer factored in immigration criteria
People seeking green cards and visas will no longer be subject to a test of how much they'd likely rely on Medicaid and other government benefits in the future under a Department of Homeland Security rule published on Thursday. Driving the news: The Biden administration moved to rescind a contentious...
