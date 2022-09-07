Read full article on original website
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
CNET
Apple's New Colors for iPhone 14: How 'Deep' Does the Purple Get?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. At its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Apple unveiled the colors for its new iPhone 14. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models will be available in five different shades, including a new pastel blue.
CNET
7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance
Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
CNET
WhatsApp's New Desktop App for Windows: How to Download It on Your PC
The messaging app WhatsApp has released a native desktop app for Windows and is currently developing one for Mac. The Windows app joins WhatApp's other desktop offerings: WhatsApp Web, an app for browsers, and WhatsApp Desktop, a web-based desktop app. Since the new app is native as opposed to web-based, it should be faster and more reliable, according to a post on the company's Help Center.
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
CNET
Google Fi Gives Subscribers a Boost When Traveling Abroad
Google on Thursday unveiled updates to its Google Fi mobile phone service that could make international travel easier for its subscribers. One of the major updates is that Google Fi now offers Wi-Fi calling to iPhone users. Now, if you're an iPhone user and you're out of your coverage area (like in another country), you can make a phone call using available Wi-Fi signals. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google said, the service will use whichever has the stronger signal.
CNET
No, AT&T Won't Let Older Phones Tap Into Its Full 5G Network After All
AT&T is in the process of rolling out a new 5G midband network, but you will in fact need a higher-end flagship device to use it. On Thursday the nation's third-largest carrier walked back its pledge to upgrade older devices to support its newer 3.45GHz midband 5G. Last month, AT&T...
CNET
Apple Maps Is Getting 2 New Features With iOS 16 Next Week
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple Maps on iPhone is getting several new features when iOS 16 is released on Monday, Apple announced at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
CNET
The Essential Phone Privacy Booster Most People Don't Have? A Mobile VPN
It doesn't matter if you're using an older model, a shiny new Samsung or the new iPhone 14 -- your mobile phone needs a solid and well-tested virtual private network. A VPN will keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. Plus, if you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network at an airport or coffee shop, VPNs can provide an extra layer of protection.
CNBC
Apple just announced its new iPhone 14—here's how much you'd have if you invested $1,000 a decade ago
Apple unveiled a slate of new products on Wednesday, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models, which feature larger displays, improved battery life and an upgraded camera with more advanced lenses. The company also introduced the completely redesigned Apple Watch Ultra, which is targeted toward outdoor sports enthusiasts...
CNET
Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Gets a New Shape-Shifting Cutout. Here's How It Works
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you're one of the many people who love to hate the iPhone's notch -- the blank space that houses your camera lens and speaker -- at the top of your screen, then you may find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max exciting. The two new models have a smaller, island-like cutout that makes that space a little more useful.
Digital Trends
How to add the Google Assistant to your Samsung Galaxy Watch
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are here, and they're the hot new Android smartwatches to buy. They're not a huge upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but Samsung has made enough changes to make choosing the new watches over the old worthwhile. The Classic model is out, replaced with a Pro model that's geared for outdoor enthusiasts, with enhanced durability and boosted GPX navigation data. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets Google Assistant, at last.
CNET
Apple Pay Later: How the New iOS 16 Feature Lets iPhone Users Buy Now, Pay Later
The imminent release of iOS 16 for iPhone -- which rolls out to all compatible iPhones on Monday, Sept. 12 -- will add a new "buy now, pay later" feature to Apple Pay, the iPhone's mobile-payment app. BNPL services let you finance purchases by spreading the cost over a short period of time with no interest or fees.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: See What's Changed With Apple's Newest iPhone Line
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may look very similar to last year's iPhone 13 line, but there are a lot of new changes on the inside. The iPhone 14 line includes new sensors for car-crash detection, a photo processing method called Photonic Engine, the removal of the physical SIM card slot for US phones and improvements to both the rear and front-facing cameras.
TechCrunch
This is the iPhone 14 Pro
The body is still made out of stainless steel and the display features a ceramic shield. There’s an all-new deep purple color in addition to black, silver and gold. They still come in two sizes — a 6.1-inch or a 6.7-inch display. The TrueDepth camera has been updated...
CNET
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Are Official: What You Need to Know
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has announced its new iPhone 14 series, revealing the next version of its megapopular line of smartphones on Wednesday at its "Far Out" launch event. The iPhone 14...
CNET
iPhone 14 Not for You? Get a Refurb iPhone 12 at a Steep Discount Today Only
It may be iPhone 14 preorder day, but you don't have to spend $800 and up in order to get your hands on a recent iPhone. If you don't need the latest and greatest model and you don't mind opting for a preowned phone, you can save a ton of cash on your next upgrade. Today only, Woot is giving you the opportunity to bag an iPhone 12 series phone from just $370.
Engadget
Twitter finally gets around to adding direct Insta and Snap sharing to its Android app
Why screencap when you can simply share? Twitter Support announced on Thursday that its Android app will soon receive the same functionality that its iOS alternative already enjoys: the ability to share tweets directly on Instagram or Snapchat. What's more, Twitter is adding LinkedIn direct sharing to both Android and...
