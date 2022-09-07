Read full article on original website
Turkey's Erdogan echoes Putin's gripes over grain exports
ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, adding Vladimir Putin was right to complain that grain from Ukraine under a U.N.-backed deal was going to wealthy rather than poor countries.
Tigrayan forces say ready to accept an AU-led peace process in Ethiopia
NAIROBI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Forces in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region that have been fighting the central government for nearly two years said on Sunday they are ready for a ceasefire and would accept an African Union-led peace process.
