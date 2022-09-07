Read full article on original website
Khalil Mack on facing Raiders: Derek Carr is my brother, guys I didn’t like aren’t there anymore
As Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack prepares to face the Raiders on Sunday, he’s not thinking about revenge. Mack was drafted by the Raiders in 2014 and traded to the Bears amid a contract dispute in 2018. Now he’s been traded to the Chargers and will face the Raiders in Week One, but he says anyone he had a problem with during his contract dispute is long gone.
Baker Mayfield interception leads to Browns touchdown for 7-0 lead
Baker Mayfield is struggling and the Browns have taken advantage of it. With the Panthers backed up deep in their own territory, Mayfield threw his first interception of the season to Cleveland safety Grant Delpit. That pick meant Mayfield started 5-of-11 passing for 15 yards with the pick. He also...
Dolphins take 10-0 lead with scoop-and-score off Mac Jones strip-sack
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is trying to become the first quarterback to win his first four starts against Bill Belichick’s Patriots. Tagovailoa got a little help in that endeavor from his defense midway through the second quarter. The Patriots had second-and-10 from their own 15-yard line when safety Brandon...
Commanders rookie DT Phidarian Mathis carted off vs. Jaguars
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders jumped out to an early lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but it came at a price. Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis suffered a knee injury during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 1 contest. He remained on the ground for several minutes before a cart arrived on the field to take him into the locker room.
Our Eagles vs. Lions predictions for Week 1
Reuben Frank (0-0) You couldn’t have asked for the last eight months to go any better. Howie Roseman addressed every area the Eagles needed to address, Jalen Hurts showed the sort of growth in practice that he needed to show, and the Eagles arrive at their opener against the Lions Sunday with every starter – and all but one backup – healthy and ready to go. The Eagles are at full strength, the roster is loaded and the team seems focused and confident heading into Detroit, and you really never know what’s going to happen on opening day – there are always so many upsets and surprises – but they’re just clearly the better team in this one. I don’t expect things to come as easily as last year, when the Eagles led the Lions 17-0 at halftime on the way to a 44-6 win at Ford Field, but I do expect this to be a comfortable statement win to open the season and get the 2022 Eagles rolling.
Bears release Mike Pennel
The Bears opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They also cut wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Pennel signed with the Bears...
Phidarian Mathis carted off with knee injury
The Commanders drafted Phidarian Mathis in the second round, the only major addition to their defense this season. But Mathis was injured in the first quarter of his first game. On the first play of the Jaguars’ second drive, James Robinson had a 1-yard rush and Mathis went down awkwardly...
Myles Garrett calls relationship with Baker Mayfield “slightly complicated,” admits “some disagreements”
Baker Mayfield reached out to former teammate Myles Garrett after the quarterback’s trade from Cleveland to Carolina this summer. According to Garrett, Mayfield texted that he “appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together.”. The Browns defensive end did...
Odell Beckham Jr.: “My heart” is with the Rams
Earlier this week, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. half joked that he’d sign with the team that wins the regular-season opener in L.A. After the Bills blew out the Rams, however, OBJ sounded like a guy who remains loyal to the Rams. “My heart is wit them Rams… they...
Von Miller makes recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after beating Rams
Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and if it were up to Miller, they’d run it back. Just on a different team. Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and immediately got a chance to...
The Eagles finally have a returner for opener vs. Lions
Return specialist Britain Covey’s first priority when he joined the Eagles wasn’t to show off his explosiveness or try to break off some electrifying returns. Catch the ball. And worry about the rest later. “That’s kind of what it was in college,” Covey said. “The first thing I...
NFL Week 1 early inactives: Marcus Peters won’t play for Ravens
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters won’t be making his return to the lineup on Sunday. Peters is on the team’s inactive list for their game against the Jets.
49ers' Kittle, Brunskill inactive for season opener vs. Bears
CHICAGO -- Quarterback Trey Lance will open his first season as the 49ers’ full-time starting quarterback Sunday without any help from one of the team’s top offensive playmakers. Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle was listed as one of the 49ers’ seven inactive players for the Week 1...
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
Thursday night’s blowout win by Bills over Rams generates audience of 21 million
A great matchup draws in viewers. A great game keeps them around. Thursday night’s season-opening blowout of the Rams by the Bills generated an average audience of just over 21 million viewers, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal. That’s a drop of nearly 20 percent from last...
LOOK: Hurts' Week 1 gameday outfit is absolute fire
Eagles fans, I have great news. The saying is "look good, play good" and if that holds true, we're in for a real treat from Jalen Hurts this afternoon. The Eagles' starting quarterback showed up to the Birds' Week 1 season opener in Detroit against the Lions sporting an absolute heater of an outfit, dressed head-to-toe in red and looking ready to drop a 50-burger on Dan Campbell's squad.
Stefon Diggs: Josh Allen “told me to just run” on 53-yard touchdown
Armed with a 24-10 lead over the Rams in the fourth quarter, the Bills looked like they had Thursday’s season opener in hand. But then the dagger came on third-and-4 with 9:33 left in the contest, as quarterback Josh Allen rolled to his right and fired a 53-yard touchdown to receiver Stefon Diggs.
How to watch Commanders at Jaguars Week 1
The Washington Commanders will open their 2022 NFL regular season by hosting second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Commanders not only have a new name, but they also have a new signal-caller in Carson Wentz. He was acquired via trade in the offseason after a struggling year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. He showed consistency in his preseason start, and now he has the opportunity to show he can be all that and more for Washington.
Patriots preseason standout to make team debut vs. Dolphins
Lil'Jordan Humphrey didn't make the New England Patriots' initial 53-man roster earlier this month, but he'll have the chance to contribute in the team's regular-season opener Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami. The 24-year-old wide receiver was called up from the Patriots' practice squad Saturday and isn't listed among New...
Hopefully, Lamar Jackson has a strong insurance policy
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson opts to proceed under the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, with $23 million in guaranteed money and no guarantees beyond that, he’s assuming the risk of an injury that would make the Ravens not want to apply the franchise tag to Jackson in 2023 — and that would make it virtually impossible for him to get a market-level deal in free agency.
