Wake County, NC

Wake schools offer $1,200 bonus for new drivers. But vacancies remain high.

By T. Keung Hui
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

The Wake County school system will again offer $1,200 bonuses to new school bus drivers amid a rising driver shortage that’s impacting service for thousands of students.

The Wake school board approved Tuesday a plan to offer the sign-on bonus for new drivers for the 2022-23 school year. Wake began offering the $1,200 recruitment bonus last year but has continued to see hundreds of positions remain unfilled.

Under the bonus plan, new drivers will get $400 after their first three months on the job. If they’re still driving eight months later, they’ll get the remaining $800 bonus.

Wake started the school year with 266 vacancies, for a 30% driver vacancy rate. The shortage caused Wake to run 52 fewer bus routes than last school year . The remaining buses are more crowded and have longer ride times for students.

Some routes go unfilled, forcing families to provide their own transportation.

Apex Friendship Elementary School students board a bus Monday morning, Aug. 29, 2022 during the first day of the school’s 2022-2023 school year. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

“It’s been frustrating to hear parents’ frustrations with the opening of school,” said board member Christine Kushner.

Wake has seen a drop in the number of drivers each year despite raising pay and offering bonuses. There’s a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers as people can make more money with their commercial driving license operating a truck or working for a public transportation service.

The state pays the base salaries for bus drivers, with school districts supplementing the pay. The starting salary for a Wake bus driver is $17.20 an hour.

School transportation officials said they’ll likely need to continue the driver bonus program in future years.

Staffing and tutoring dollars

Also on Tuesday:

▪ The board approved using $6 million from the district’s reserves to pay for school staffing support, including covering teacher vacancies of more than 10 days and maintaining small class sizes.

▪ The board approved using $870,000 from the district’s reserves to fund the new WakeTogether tutoring program . The money will be used to provide training to school employees and volunteer tutors.

The News & Observer

