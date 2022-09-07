ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KROC News

Charges: Camera Catches Serial Rochester Thief Stealing Packages

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges have been filed in a Rochester package theft that was caught on camera earlier this month. 21-year-old Parker Atherton was arraigned on a felony mail theft charge in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the report of two packages being stolen from a porch in Rochester on September 2.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester Police investigate likely murder-suicide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is investigating what they say indicates a suicide and homicide based on evidence. On Monday, September 5, police say they conducted a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast and found two people dead inside. According to...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Motorcyclist Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that killed a Rochester motorcyclist last night. The deadly collision was reported around 9:50 PM on Highway 52 about a mile north of Chatfield. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist was traveling south on the highway when he collided with a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Sprau of Chatfield. He and his passenger were not injured, but the crash report indicates alcohol was detected in the SUV driver.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Level 3 predatory offender changes Rochester residence

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) in accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act are releasing information regarding a Level 3 predatory offender’s change of residence. Matthew Ryan Judy, 34, changed his residence to the 1300 block of 4th St. SE in Rochester on September...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Man accused of racially motivated attack receives mixed conviction

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of a racially motivated attack on a local business owner was acquitted of assault with a racial bias, but convicted of harassment with a racial bias in Olmsted County Court. Robinson was also convicted of 2nd-degree assault after swinging a hammer...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Two injured in NW Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 7. Her passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. The identities of all parties have not be released so that Rochester law enforcement...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Squatters suspected in Albert Lea house fire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No injuries are reported after an early morning fire Thursday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue says a 911 call came in around 5:45 am from a neighbor about smoke alarms going off in a house in the 1700 block of Eberhart Street. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to see flames coming from the northwest basement window of a vacant house. The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators say it appears to have been started by accident.
ALBERT LEA, MN
106.9 KROC

Trial Starting For Alleged Albert Lea Sniper

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial got underway this week at the Freeborn County Courthouse for an Albert Lea man accused of shooting and wounding an Albert Lea police officer. Jury selection began yesterday in the trial of 22-year-old Devon Weiland. He is facing three counts of first-degree...
ALBERT LEA, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
106.9 KROC

Rochester Teens Accused of Using Stolen Gun in Robbery Attempt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested for allegedly using a stolen firearm to try and commit a robbery in Rochester over the weekend. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the incident occurred in the 3,000 block of 18th Ave. Southwest around 11 a.m. Monday. A...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Semi driver hurt in crash at Highway 63 and Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A semi driver is hospitalized after crashing on a highway off ramp in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Mark Lodermeier, 63 of Goodhue, was taking the ramp from northbound Highway 63 to northbound Highway 52 when his semi overturned. Lodermeier was hauling a tranker trailer at the time of the accident.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Osage man pleads not guilty to punching and strangling a woman

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is pleading not guilty to first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Bradley John Peck, 42 of Osage, is scheduled to stand trial starting November 21. He’s accused of violating a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2.
OSAGE, IA
106.9 KROC

Appeals Court Upholds Rochester Man’s Attempted Murder Conviction

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a Rochester man's conviction for nearly killing his wife with a hammer. 68-year-old Joseph Kinyanjui unsuccessfully argued that he was denied a fair trial because the judge in the case allowed testimony about his previous abusive behavior toward his wife and other family members. The appeals court did agree that the judge made an error in his instructions to the jury but also ruled that it had no impact on the outcome of the trial.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Two Rochester Men Killed in Red Wing Plane Crash

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin say the victims of a plane crash yesterday were both from Rochester. A news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office identified the men as 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith. Officials earlier indicated they were on a training flight when the single-engine plane crashed in a field about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport around 1:30 p.m. yesterday. A plane had taken off from the Rochester Airport a little over an hour earlier.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
NORTHFIELD, MN
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

