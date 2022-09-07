ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Hamburg school district’s first day of school

By Chelsea Lovell
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bE8rH_0hlcPuu400

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hamburg schools have students back in the classroom.

The first day of school at Hamburg High had seniors in the parking lot for their annual tailgate sporting senior t-shirts.

Hamburg School District Superintendent Michael Cornell says the school has added more staff to help provide mental health services to students. Before the pandemic began, mental health services were important to Hamburg schools, but now they have even more help to support students.

This is the first year since 2019 students will have a sense of normalcy coming out of the pandemic. Hamburg High School Student Government President Jillian McDonnell says she can’t wait for things like homecoming and school dances to come back.

Seniors are the only students that got to experience these events before the pandemic. McDonnell’s goal for the school year is to raise student organization involvement. She says “Since the pandemic, students haven’t been involved in clubs and I want that to change because involvement in school activities is what made my time at Hamburg High so special.”

Education

Chelsea Lovell is a traffic anchor and reporter from Queens who joined the News 4 team in 2022. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo teachers picket before class Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo teachers hit the picket line before heading into the classroom Friday morning. Members of the buffalo teachers federation want the superintendent and school board to give them a fair contract. They say proposals from BPS so far continue to put them behind what teachers make in suburban school districts, while […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Retired Buffalo teacher returns to teach amidst teacher shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- School districts nationwide are struggling with teacher shortages as the new school year kicks off. Buffalo Public Schools has about 130 openings for teachers and staff, and now the district calling on retired teachers to consider coming back as substitutes to ease some of the burden. “I...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
City
Queens, NY
Hamburg, NY
Education
erienewsnow.com

Lockdown Issued At SUNY JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus

OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A lockdown was issued at SUNY Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus following a report of a man with a weapon on Friday. The college issued an emergency alert around 1:30 p.m. warning those at the Olean campus, located at 260 North Union Street, to shelter in place.
OLEAN, NY
2 On Your Side

Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend. Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#High School#K12#Hamburg School District#Mcdonnell#Lovell
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara County Peach Festival gets underway Friday in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — From peach pie to peach pop, it's all about the famous fruit this weekend in Lewiston for the Niagara County Peach Festival. When you think of Western New York, peaches may not come to mind, but out in Lewiston, they serve them up with a side of festival fun.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show next Saturday at BLC

An early fall favorite is just days away in Buffalo Niagara. The 43rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show returns Saturday, Sept. 17, to the Buffalo Launch Club, 503 East River Road, Grand Island. Hosted by Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc. (oldboatsbuffalo.org), the show is a “must see”...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News 4 Buffalo

lollaPAWlooza Concert for the Cats happening Sunday

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ten Lives Club is hosting its first-ever lollaPAWlooza Concert for the Cats on Sunday. The event will run from 2 to 8 p.m. at Sole on Woodlawn Beach at 3580 Lakeshore Road in Blasdell. Along with the music, there will be food trucks, vendors, a basket raffle and a 50/50 […]
BLASDELL, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former fire department recruit arraigned on misdemeanor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on making a false statement to investigators. Jordan X. Ernest, a former Buffalo Fire Department recruit, was arraigned on one count of making a punishable false written statement. He is accused of providing a false sworn statement to an investigator following a fire on July […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Spotted lanternfly discovered in Buffalo area

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State agricultural officials say they are concerned about the recent number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in the Buffalo area. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets say a recent population of the spotted lanternfly were found in Buffalo and they're asking residents to be on the lookout for them.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Great Pumpkin Farm Festival kicks off September 17

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm Festival returns for another year next weekend. This year’s edition will be held September 17 and 18 with a special Armed Forces Weekend, the farm partnering with Clarence Citizens for Veterans. Starting on September 17, the Fall Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends […]
CLARENCE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

21 years of Remembering lives lost in 9/11

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — 2,977 flags for 2,977 friends and family members taken in the 9/11 attacks are flying outside the VA Medical Center in Batavia. “9/11 isn’t the holiday where you go blow off fireworks and celebrate,” said Nick Lamarca, a Volunteer Service Officer. “It’s supposed to be a somber observance and I really […]
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Geico workers organizing in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at Geico, one of Western New York’s largest employers, are attempting to organize a labor union, an effort that, if successful, would be the insurance company’s first-ever union. But workers told Investigative Post that Geico is attempting to stop their organizing, an effort...
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy