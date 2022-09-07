ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Police in Maryland make arrest in deputy’s murder 51 years after killing

By Brian Farrell
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Tuesday that detectives from its Major Crimes Division arrested a man for the murder of a special deputy sheriff that took place more than five decades ago.

Someone shot Capt. James Tappen Hall at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road in Rockville on Oct. 23, 1971. He died three days later.

Investigators think Hall interrupted a burglary at the time he was shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPDXL_0hlcPqNA00
Capt. James Tappen Hall

On Sept. 1, 2022, detectives arrested the person whom they believe killed Hall.

Nearly 30 years later, arrest made in murder of woman strangled to death in DC

The Montgomery County Department of Police said it would provide more information about the arrest at a news conference on Wednesday, including how investigators identified the person arrested and how they found that person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49CtLH_0hlcPqNA00
Capt. James Tappen Hall

The department said Hall’s children would be there at the news conference.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Man shot, killed in Northeast Baltimore Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Gunther Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said.That's where they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where medical staff pronounced him deceased, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at  410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Two Men Charged for Attempted Murder Following Fight at Salisbury Cookout

SALISBURY, Md. - Two men have been arrested following an assault with a firearm at the Cookout on S. Salisbury Blvd. early Sunday morning. According to the Salisbury Police Department, around 3 am Sunday morning police responded to reports of shots fired. Investigators learned an argument between two parties ensued following a collision between their cars.
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, MD
State
Maryland State
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Nottingham MD

Baltimore gang member who brandished stolen firearm during robbery sentenced to over 15 years in prison

BALTIMORE, MD—Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Ridgley Shipley, a/k/a “Crazy”, 32, of Baltimore, to 184 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for a racketeering conspiracy and for using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a robbery. Shipley was a member of the Eight Tray Gangster (“ETG”) Crips gang in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in Glen Burnie shooting, person in custody

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to 604 Crain Highway for a reported shooting. There they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Darius Matthews, shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the shooting, who was taken into custody on unrelated charges, police said. The shooting is believed to have been targeted. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.  Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. 
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Major Crimes Division#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

Man On The Loose After Robbing Glen Burnie Checkers

A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The suspect reportedly entered the Checkers at 1417 Crain Highway around 12:55 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, and pulled out a handgun before demanding cash, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville home

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle from a home in the Manor Woods neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 14700 block of Janice Drive, near Norbeck Road. It is believed the vehicle was taken sometime between 11:00 PM Tuesday and 6:15 AM yesterday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Family Friend Sentenced For Raping Minor After Moving Into Anne Arundel County Home

A Virginia man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child of a family friend for two years, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police and Department of Social Services first received a report that Hector Rojo, 27, had sexually abused the minor victim on Oct. 22, 2020, according to Anne Arundel County Government officials.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy