Read full article on original website
Related
Former Pa. sewer treatment plant supervisor sentenced to probation
A former supervisor with the Pittsburgh Sewer and Water Authority has been sentenced to a year of probation, according to a story from KDKA. James Paprocki was convicted of conspiring to violate the Federal Clean Water Act while he was a supervisor at a treatment plant near Aspinwall, Allegheny County, the news station reported.
Penguins’ co-founder accused of concealing assets to avoid paying $800K judgment
WILLIAMSPORT-A co-founder of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been accused in a civil suit of concealing assets to avoid paying a more than $800,000 judgment. DR Bank, with headquarters in Darien, Conn., alleges in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court that Jack E. McGregor has violated Pennsylvania’s Voidable Transactions Act by fraudulently transferring various assets.
How to bet on NFL football games online in 2022
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Football fans in Pennsylvania anxiously await the return of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, who both kick off their 2022 seasons on September...
Penn Manor girls soccer scores double-overtime win against Mechanicsburg
Carly Keene booted home a goal at the 8:50 mark in the second overtime Saturday to lead Penn Manor past Mechanicsburg, 2-1. Lily Rineer had the other goal for Penn Manor. Alayna Williams had Mechanicsburg’s goal off an assist from Lena Rudy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cardinals vs. Pirates prediction, betting odds for MLB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Pittsburgh Pirates lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB at PNC Park on Sunday, commencing at 1:35 p.m. ET. Mitch Keller...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0