Penguins’ co-founder accused of concealing assets to avoid paying $800K judgment

WILLIAMSPORT-A co-founder of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been accused in a civil suit of concealing assets to avoid paying a more than $800,000 judgment. DR Bank, with headquarters in Darien, Conn., alleges in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court that Jack E. McGregor has violated Pennsylvania’s Voidable Transactions Act by fraudulently transferring various assets.
How to bet on NFL football games online in 2022

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Football fans in Pennsylvania anxiously await the return of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, who both kick off their 2022 seasons on September...
