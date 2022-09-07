Preparing for the Friends of the Library book sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Friends of the Library sale will bring people from all around to find their next read.

The event is one of the Springfield-Greene County Library District’s most popular, bringing people from multiple states to shop for books, games, movies, music, and more.

Visitors will be able to find great deals on popular titles, hidden gems and gambles. Most of the adult, young adult, and children’s books will be priced at $1 or less. “Better Books” will be priced at $2 or more, according to a press release from the library district.

Kathleen O’Dell, head of the community relations department for the library, said that the books for sale are a mixture of donations from people in the community and books the library is weeding out of its stock. The funds help the library district pay for things that aren’t covered by the government, such as the new library kiosk, author events, and more.

The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale will last from Sept. 14-18 at the E*Plex at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The sale’s doors will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the event is free.

On Saturday, items will be sold at half-price. Sunday is Bag Day, which means you’ll be able to buy a whole bag of books for $1 or $5 off the Better Books side.

The Friends Night Preview is on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and will allow people to pay $5 to get in and get ahead of the crowd. Friends of the Library members can get in for free,

