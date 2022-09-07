ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Preparing for the Friends of the Library book sale

By John Paul Schmidt, Jenifer Abreu
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Op6u_0hlcPHv500

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Friends of the Library sale will bring people from all around to find their next read.

The event is one of the Springfield-Greene County Library District’s most popular, bringing people from multiple states to shop for books, games, movies, music, and more.

Visitors will be able to find great deals on popular titles, hidden gems and gambles. Most of the adult, young adult, and children’s books will be priced at $1 or less. “Better Books” will be priced at $2 or more, according to a press release from the library district.

Greene County Library speaks with Sharing Stories of the Ozarks about their upcoming programs

Kathleen O’Dell, head of the community relations department for the library, said that the books for sale are a mixture of donations from people in the community and books the library is weeding out of its stock. The funds help the library district pay for things that aren’t covered by the government, such as the new library kiosk, author events, and more.

The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale will last from Sept. 14-18 at the E*Plex at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The sale’s doors will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the event is free.

On Saturday, items will be sold at half-price. Sunday is Bag Day, which means you’ll be able to buy a whole bag of books for $1 or $5 off the Better Books side.

The Friends Night Preview is on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and will allow people to pay $5 to get in and get ahead of the crowd. Friends of the Library members can get in for free,

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sgfcitizen.org

Yes, we do have international food in Springfield. 5 food trucks to check out

Springfield’s food truck scene has exploded over the years. You’ll find them planted in parking lots, neighborhoods, breweries, food truck parks, festivals and more. Springfield even has a food truck festival — MO Food Truck Fest — slated for Sept. 17. These meals on wheels dot the Queen City, serving everything from burgers and barbecue to international fare. It’s that last one we’re focusing on today, as diners are often on the hunt for ethnic cuisine in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Marshfield remembers 9/11 with flag memorial

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – Communities across the Ozarks are planning events to remember 9/11. In Marshfield, the community created a memorial display of almost 3,000 flags in remembrance of those who died in the terrorist attacks. This is the second annual “Marshfield Remembers” memorial at Patriot Park. People throughout the weekend are heading there to reflect.”It […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Greene County, MO
Lifestyle
County
Greene County, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KOLR10 News

Meet the History Museum’s new Executive Director

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The History Museum on the Square welcomed its new Executive Director Sean FitzGibbons on September 6. FitzGibbons has had more than ten years of experience with museums and non-profits. His previous position was being the Executive Director for the Schmidt Art Center. He has also served as Executive Director for both the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
nixa.com

Downtown Nixa Placemaking Kickoff Event

Come check out the downtown placemaking experience September 10 through December 10th. To celebrate the start of this experiment, everyone is invited to a kickoff event this Saturday, September 10 from 5pm to 8pm. There will be live music, food, yard games, and street art and murals!. The Nixa Placemaking...
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Celebrations coming up on Commercial Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Commercial Club of Springfield sponsors new events coming up in September. Earlier this week, the Club celebrated the raising of Springfield’s newest flag being flown on Commercial St.  The older version of the flag is also being celebrated as it originated on Commercial St. It will fly along with Springfield’s newest flag.  Christine […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sale
KIX 105.7

Branson Soon Will Be A Home For 4-Wheeling? In 2023 Yes It Will Be

Have any of you ever ridden a 4-wheeler? An ATV? Dirt bike? Well I have something that may put a smile on your face. I will get to it shortly. There are large areas of Missouri where you can explore the outdoors. Ride around large farms, parks, and trails. If any of that interests you, then you should be excited for what will be coming in 2023 to the Branson area.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

2-month-old kitten Shergar is looking for a forever home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is looking for people to adopt some cats this weekend. Shergar is a two-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. Katie Newcomb with the Humane Society said Shergar just purrs and loves to cuddle. She says cats are independent and are perfect to be left alone for a little while. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
ksmu.org

Commercial Club celebrates new city flag alongside the old one

Zone 1 City Councilwoman Monica Horton looks on as Commercial Street entrepreneur Mary Collette and Zone 3 City Councilman Mike Schilling raise the official Springfield flag adopted in 2022 and the historic city flag designed in 1938 at the Commercial Club building on Sept. 6, 2022. In front of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Bobby Allison, Springfield’s most mysterious philanthropist, dies at 74

Bobby Allison, one of Springfield’s most generous and most mysterious benefactors, died Thursday morning, Sept. 8, at the age of 74. Allison died at Mercy Hospital, where he had been for a week or two battling kidney failure, said close friend Jeffrey Hutchens, president and CEO of Hutchens Industries, which has its headquarters in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

C.J. looking for his forever home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — C.J., a black labrador mix, and Amy Clark of Rescue One visited the studio for today’s Pet Connection to talk about his search for his forever home and how people can help dogs just like him. C.J. is a 3-year-old dog who just got out of prison. He was a part of […]
OZARK, MO
sgfcitizen.org

‘It’s a lifeline’ says supporter of Pride flag in Springfield classrooms

At Tuesday night’s Springfield Public Schools board meeting, Katrina Trussler brought a Pride flag to the podium and planted it there during her three-minute public comment. One reason, Trussler said after the meeting, was to show members of the board there isn’t anything scary about it weeks after it was banned from classrooms at Kickapoo High School, the school her daughter once attended. Another reason, she said during her public comment, was to reinforce that it can help students in need find support.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Autumn Feel Saturday, Fall Feel Sunday

It was another gorgeous day across the Ozarks with warm temperatures and sunny skies. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low 60s with clear skies. If you are heading to a football game, grab the jacket, it will be on the cooler side as the sunsets. Scattered showers east...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy