Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
New York Declares State of Emergency Over Polio to Boost Low Vaccination Rates
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a state of emergency to boost polio vaccination rates amid more evidence the virus is spreading in communities. Poliovirus has now been detected in sewage samples from four counties in the New York metropolitan area as well as the city itself. Health...
NBC New York
NYC Ferry Gets On Board With COVID Rule Change, Says Masks Are Now Optional
A day after New York's governor announced the immediate end of mask mandates on public buses, subways and railroads -- and in stations -- across the state, the NYC Ferry says it is on board, too. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday the years-long COVID requirement had ended for the MTA...
NBC New York
NY Declares Polio Emergency as Another County Finds Virus in Wastewater
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as yet another county announced detection of the virus in wastewater samples, a sign the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Empire State. The governor's declaration came the same day local authorities on Long Island said recent testing...
NBC New York
Hochul Caps NYC Classroom Sizes at 25: What You Need to Know About the Cap Ranges
Less than two weeks ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout New York City. Now, the cap will be a reality for schools -- this after the governor signed a bill establishing them Thursday. For...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse
Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
Comments / 0