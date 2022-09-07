ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse

Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

