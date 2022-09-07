ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
Fox News

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Lindsay Arnold announces she's leaving the show: 'We exhausted every option'

Another one bites the bust. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold Cusick is hanging up her dancing shoes and heading back to Utah - at least for the time being. Cusick, who has appeared on the show for 10 seasons and won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the 25th season of the show, explained in an Instagram post why she had to make "one of the hardest decisions."
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up

Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Page Six

Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
Cinemablend

After All The Divorce Drama With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Shares How They Worked Out A Routine During Her Summer Off From The Voice

Fans of The Voice were disappointed when Kelly Clarkson announced she wouldn’t be returning for Season 22 this fall, but with everything else going on in the singer’s life, who could blame her? The talk show host took her first summer off since she was 16 years old, following two years of divorce drama with Brandon Blackstock. As she returned to the Montana ranch that caused so many problems for the former couple, Clarkson was apparently able to work out a routine so that River Rose and Remington could enjoy having both of their parents in the same state for the summer.
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
