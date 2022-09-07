New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer has changed venue and time for this Saturday.

Christian Valley Baptist Church , located at 3330 Scottwood Road, will have visitation for Donovan Lewis’ funeral at 11:00 a.m. on September 10 with the service scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m.

Lewis’ funeral is set to be open to public with a condolences page open to share their thoughts for Lewis.

The family’s attorney, Rex Elliot, has criticized the Columbus Division of Police in the aftermath of Lewis’ death, calling the shooting “utterly senseless.”

“How many more lives are going to be lost to this reckless activity?” Elliot said. “How many more Black lives will be lost?”

He stood by the family Thursday as they showed body camera footage of the police shooting. CPD Officer Ricky Anderson, a K9 officer, fired less than one second after he opened the door to a bedroom Lewis was inside of, body camera video showed. He was wrangling his dog with one hand while holding his weapon in the other while serving an arrest warrant against Lewis for domestic violence.

