Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a rather messy divorce this offseason, culminating in the deal to send the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides will face off on Sunday, and there may be some added rivalries behind the scenes. While Mayfield’s matchup with his former team was always anticipated to be at least a little bit contentious, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed an eye-opening exchange between Mayfield and Browns star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO