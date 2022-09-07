ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s farewell tour amid retirement rumors

Tom Brady shocked the football world earlier this summer when he announced his retirement. He gave us all an even bigger shock just two months later when he decided to un-retire. Despite this rather unprecedented turn of events, however, what is clear is that retirement (the real one) is on the horizon for the Tampa […] The post Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s farewell tour amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns’ Myles Garrett reveals he left Baker Mayfield on read after heartfelt text

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a rather messy divorce this offseason, culminating in the deal to send the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides will face off on Sunday, and there may be some added rivalries behind the scenes. While Mayfield’s matchup with his former team was always anticipated to be at least a little bit contentious, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed an eye-opening exchange between Mayfield and Browns star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett.
LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to Mike Tomlin gifting Steelers with Black Air Forces

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing up their preparations for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, so head coach Mike Tomlin decided to get everyone on his team a gift before the season begins. It drew some attention on social media, and got quite the reaction from Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James. Tomlin […] The post LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to Mike Tomlin gifting Steelers with Black Air Forces appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey’s admission will be music to Josh Allen, Bills’ ears

Expect the unexpected. That’s certainly what Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is telling himself after suffering an embarrassing 31-10 defeat at the hands of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, which happened at home no less. A lot of things certainly went wrong for the Rams and Ramsey shed some light on how Allen decimated the Rams’ backline.
Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will lead the team into Seattle for a Week 1 date with the Seahawks. Obviously, it will be a homecoming for quarterback Russell Wilson after an off-season blockbuster. However, it may not be a warm reception. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the possibility of Wilson being booed […] The post Broncos coach reacts to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll not holding fans back to boo Russell Wilson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s front seven group is set to have quite a test in their second game of the season, as they will meet the Bijan Robinson-led Texas rush offense on Saturday. Robinson, a popular pick to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor, did not open up the campaign on a dominant note on […] The post Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown

If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Buchner update adds insult to injury for Notre Dame football after loss to Marshall

It is an ugly day for the Notre Dame football. Expected to have a strong rebound after a season-opening loss to no. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, Tyler Buchner and the Fighting Irish instead suffered a devastating blow to their College Football Playoff chances with a 26-21 home loss at the hands of unranked Marshall Thundering […] The post Tyler Buchner update adds insult to injury for Notre Dame football after loss to Marshall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Freeman becomes unfortunate part of Notre Dame football history after stunning loss to Marshall

A wild and stunning day of college football continues. The Marshall Thundering Herd did the unthinkable, defeating Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football in a shocking upset, their first win over a top-10 program since 2003. Not only was it a huge upset win for Marshall, but it was a loss that sealed Freeman’s spot in an unfortunate part of Notre Dame football history. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has the details.
Kenny Pickett backers won’t be pleased with latest Mitchell Trubisky update

It’s all but decided that Kenny Pickett is the future at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The question that remains is how long it takes for him to take over for incumbent starter Mitchell Trubisky. Those hoping to see Kenny Pickett take the reins any time soon shouldn’t hold their breath. Based on the latest […] The post Kenny Pickett backers won’t be pleased with latest Mitchell Trubisky update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022

The Denver Broncos will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks for a Week 1 showdown. It’s Monday Night Football! Are you ready? Well, it is time to get ready for our NFL odds series, as we deliver a Broncos-Seahawks prediction and pick. When the Broncos start their season in Seattle, there […] The post NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions Week 1 action will pit them up against the up-and-coming Philadelphia Eagles. After a tough 2021 season, the Lions are hoping to improve during the 2022 season, but it will be tough to do so right out of the gate against a strong Eagles squad. With Sunday right around the corner, we will be making our Lions Week 1 predictions for their bout against the Eagles.
