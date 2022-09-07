ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
Winning $500K Match 6 Ticket Sold In Lehigh County

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Lehigh County. The Match 6 ticket for the Wednesday, Sept. 7 drawing was sold at Quick Stop Mini Mart on Walbert Avenue in Allentown, state lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 3-14-15-29-34-45. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for...
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion

Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon

There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
Marijuana Charges Are Getting Dropped; See How It Works

There's a chance for a new beginning; for the entire month of September, Pennsylvania is doing a marijuana pardon project to clear records for those wrongfully convicted or charged with marijuana. The process is free, and you don't need a lawyer. Here's how it works, once you apply for marijuana...
Money available to help Pennsylvania farmer-veterans businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Pennsylvania’s farmer-veterans have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $10,000. Through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, the Department of Agriculture has awarded $200,000 to two veterans’ service organizations which will offer the farmer-veteran grants. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded for various agricultural business needs ranging from food safety and biosecurity planning, to equipment, marketing, or working capital.
