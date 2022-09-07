ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Dauphin County woman

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens say a 24 year old woman remains missing as of late Friday evening. State Police say on Sept. 9, Troopers received a missing person report for Holly Ann Rowe, who family members last saw on September 6. She’s believed to...
LYKENS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Dealer wanted in sale of heroin that left 30-year-old Northampton Co. man dead, DA says

Authorities in Lehigh County obtained an arrest warrant Friday in a 2020 drug overdose that left a 30-year-old Northampton County man dead, according to a news release. Lehigh County Jim Martin and Whitehall Township police Chief Michael Marks announced in the release Natalia Hellriegel faces a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death and related felony and misdemeanor counts.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Origins of a cold case: The shocking murder of a Lehigh Valley Realtor, unsolved after 25 years

The death of Charlotte Fimiano was chilling for Lehigh Valley Realtors. The 40-year-old real estate agent’s body was found 25 years ago this week, strangled and shot at a home she was showing in Lower Saucon Township, just outside Hellertown. Her killer remains unknown. It has become one of the Lehigh Valley’s most notorious cold cases.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
ENOLA, PA
Daily Voice

Mississippi Trucker Dies Jumping Out Of Tractor-Trailer In PA As It Slams Into Trees, Exploding

A tractor-trailer driver from Mississippi died while jumping from his moving vehicle in Western Pennsylvania on Friday, September 9, authorities say. Alexander Johnson, 42 of Amory, was driving south on Cumberland Road/PA Route 160 in Southampton Township when his tractor-trailer "experienced mechanical failure with its breaks," at 1:43 a.m., Pennsylvania state police say.
AMORY, MS
WOLF

Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County

MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP seeking help identifying man involved in retail theft

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre are seeking assistance identifying a male suspect that they said was involved in a retail theft at Mountain Fresh Supermarket in Hunlock Creek. Police said the individual stole an assortment of non-edible grocery items valued at $118.80. Anyone with...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTOV 9

Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
TORONTO, OH
WGAL

State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania

News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
