Pa. State Police sued over fatal shooting of Dauphin County man
The estate of a man killed in Dauphin County last year is suing the Pennsylvania State Police, asserting wrongful death claims against the agency and the trooper who shot him. Glenn William Custer, 59, was shot during a confrontation with police on the evening of Oct. 31, 2021. Police were...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Dauphin County woman
LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens say a 24 year old woman remains missing as of late Friday evening. State Police say on Sept. 9, Troopers received a missing person report for Holly Ann Rowe, who family members last saw on September 6. She’s believed to...
Dealer wanted in sale of heroin that left 30-year-old Northampton Co. man dead, DA says
Authorities in Lehigh County obtained an arrest warrant Friday in a 2020 drug overdose that left a 30-year-old Northampton County man dead, according to a news release. Lehigh County Jim Martin and Whitehall Township police Chief Michael Marks announced in the release Natalia Hellriegel faces a felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death and related felony and misdemeanor counts.
Origins of a cold case: The shocking murder of a Lehigh Valley Realtor, unsolved after 25 years
The death of Charlotte Fimiano was chilling for Lehigh Valley Realtors. The 40-year-old real estate agent’s body was found 25 years ago this week, strangled and shot at a home she was showing in Lower Saucon Township, just outside Hellertown. Her killer remains unknown. It has become one of the Lehigh Valley’s most notorious cold cases.
5 arrested after Wednesday night retail theft and police chase on I-83
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Five Maryland residents are in police custody after a retail theft and police case in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties that occurred on Sept. 7. Lower Paxton Township Police responded to reports of a retail theft at an Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township just after 7 p.m.
N.J. woman steals nearly $200K from area Walmart, authorities say
A 39-year-old New Jersey woman stole nearly $200,000 in a series of thefts from a Walmart in Mansfield Township, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office reports. Megan B. Tuttle, of Mendham, was arrested Wednesday by township police on a second-degree charge of theft, Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer said in a news release.
wtae.com
Police: 14-year-old boy found with knives on property of Westmoreland County high school
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said criminal charges are pending after a 14-year-old boy was found with knives on the property of Hempfield High School in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday. State police said the knives were seized and an...
WGAL
Four people, including two children, injured in West Manchester Township crash
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people, including two children, were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a crash in York County. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the 500 block of Hanover Road in West Manchester Township. Police said a woman driving a Toyota Corolla...
Armed man dies after being shot by troopers in Poconos, police say
A 36-year-old man was shot by Pennsylvania State Police then pronounced dead Thursday morning in the Pocono Mountains, according to a news release from the police. Troopers from state police at Stroudsburg were called to check on the welfare of the man about 10 a.m. in a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County, the release states.
local21news.com
Woman facing charges after allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of child: Police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — An Enola woman is facing charges after police say she took several inappropriate photographs of a juvenile female and later sent the photos to someone via cell phone. The East Pennsboro Township Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Columbia...
Toddler remains hospitalized 3 weeks after N.J. amusement park train strike
A 2-year-old was in stable condition Thursday, nearly three weeks after being hit by a train ride at the Land of Make Believe amusement park in Warren County, authorities said. The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the park in Hope Township. The toddler was flown...
WGAL
Police release name of driver who died after Dauphin County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man who was in a crash in Dauphin County last week has died from his injuries. Video above: PSP urges drivers to be alert for school buses. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 5800 block...
abc27.com
Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
Bucks Man Causes $1.5M In Damage Stealing Copper Wire From Old Power Plants To Resell: Feds
A 43-year-old Bucks County man has been charged with causing at least $1.5 million in damage to old power plants while stealing copper wire, authorities said. The crimes were allegedly committed at four coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. Michael Garrison, of...
Mississippi Trucker Dies Jumping Out Of Tractor-Trailer In PA As It Slams Into Trees, Exploding
A tractor-trailer driver from Mississippi died while jumping from his moving vehicle in Western Pennsylvania on Friday, September 9, authorities say. Alexander Johnson, 42 of Amory, was driving south on Cumberland Road/PA Route 160 in Southampton Township when his tractor-trailer "experienced mechanical failure with its breaks," at 1:43 a.m., Pennsylvania state police say.
WOLF
Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County
MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
Pa. Turnpike to be closed this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown
Both sides of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for part of this weekend between the Lehigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges. The closures are for crews to install new overhead beams for a new bridge carrying Vera Cruz Road over the turnpike at mile marker A49.67 in Lehigh County.
WOLF
PSP seeking help identifying man involved in retail theft
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre are seeking assistance identifying a male suspect that they said was involved in a retail theft at Mountain Fresh Supermarket in Hunlock Creek. Police said the individual stole an assortment of non-edible grocery items valued at $118.80. Anyone with...
WTOV 9
Motorcyclist sought after eluding troopers captured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Thursday it arrested a motorcycle rider who fled from troopers Sept. 2. That pursuit began at CR 43 and Ohio 213. The patrol said, thanks help from the public, Robert Phelps, of Toronto, was arrested. He will face felony...
WGAL
State police warn of Romanian transnational criminals in Pennsylvania
News 8 is On Your Side with a warning from Pennsylvania State Police and local police. Troopers said there has been an increase in crimes committed by Romanian transnational criminals, and Manheim Township police urged its residents to be on the lookout for these scammers. The scammers will tell you...
LehighValleyLive.com
