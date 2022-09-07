Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northforker.com
What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. The Town of Riverhead is undergoing lots of commercial...
27east.com
Dune Road In Quogue Named Most Expensive Street In The Hamptons
Dune Road, specifically the stretch in the Village of Quogue, has been named the most expensive street in the Hamptons in PropertyShark’s annual ranking. Property Shark found that Dune Road,... more. A Bridgehampton traditional fronting Sagaponack Pond with pool and tennis sold this summer for $37.5 million in an...
27east.com
Anger Over Poor Cell Service Stoked In East Hampton
Supporters of the Springs Fire District’s seven-year effort to win the right to “turn on” a 150-foot-tall cellular tower on Tuesday further stoked public anger over nearly nonexistent cellular service... more. At least three smoke detectors in the Noyac home where two sisters died in an ......
27east.com
Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road
Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State of emergency declared after polio found in Suffolk County wastewater
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday issued an executive order declaring a state disaster emergency amid “evidence of circulating” polio, the state Department of Health said.
27east.com
San Gennaro Feast Has Become A Hampton Bays Tradition
Twelve years ago, Simone Scotto was eager to find a way to bolster the Hampton Bays community with a special event. That’s how the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons... more. Sunny Jain often tells his wife, Sapana Shah, that she has changed his life. “So ... by Michelle Trauring.
Renovated 1840s Farmhouse On Shy 3 Acres In Wading River!
Surrounded by 100+ acre nature preserve, The Main House retains original features including a 9ft wide x 5ft high red brick fireplace with Dutch Oven. Legal Guest House w/2 Bedrooms. 4 Stable Horse Barn w/2 separate fenced paddocks, + room for riding ring. $1,999,000 | MLS# 3392317. For more information...
27east.com
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man
Southampton Town Police have asked for the public’s help — especially those living in the North Main Street and David White’s Lane area of Southampton — finding an elderly Southampton... more. Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27east.com
Southampton History Museum Catalogs “Tails Of Southampton”
“Unless one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened,” the French writer Anatole France said at the turn of the last century. The quote is fittingly... more. Sunny Jain often tells his wife, Sapana Shah, that she has changed his life. “So ... by...
27east.com
187 Madison St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963, USA
5 room unfurnished apartment in Sag Harbor Historic District. Parking space. Rear deck to garden. 1 bdrm with stairs to sleeping loft or office. 800 sq. Ft. Walk to town. Pets welcome. $3650.00.
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island
Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Health Department Issues Advisory Against Bathing at 63 Beaches
Due to heavy rainfall yesterday, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services has issued an advisory against bathing at 63 beaches listed below. The advisory is based on the potential that bacteria in excess of New York State standards. The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27east.com
Stefanie Bassett And Elizabeth Peeples Of Little Ram Oysters Are Grand Marshals Of Maritime Festival
The annual Maritime Festival in Greenport, set for September 24 and 25, is a way for residents and visitors to celebrate the village’s rich maritime history. In choosing Stefanie Bassett... more. Sunny Jain often tells his wife, Sapana Shah, that she has changed his life. “So ... by Michelle...
27east.com
Southampton Village Ethics Board Finds Former Trustee Violated Ethics Code
The Southampton Village Board of Ethics quietly adopted a formal decision in June concluding that former Trustee Joseph McLoughlin had breached the village’s ethics code — though McLoughlin says ethics... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous...
rew-online.com
Fountaingate Gardens Independent Living Community Officially Fully Open to Residents￼
Gurwin Healthcare System announced it has officially opened The Parkview, the largest residential building of the new Fountaingate Gardens independent living complex on Gurwin’s 36-acre Commack campus, with the delivery of the certificate of occupancy on August 16, 2022. The $115 million,129-luxury apartment Life Plan Community is a unique...
3 dead after car crashes into utility pole by Long Island firehouse
Three men were killed when the car they were in crashed into a utility pole on Long Island Thursday evening, Suffolk County police said.
NBC New York
3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse
Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man
Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
52-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused Long Island Expressway Closure In Melville
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Melville. James Dawson, age 52, of the Bronx, was driving a Ford E350 van westbound, just west of Exit 49, when his...
longisland.com
Annual Doggie Dip at Splish Splash
Splish Splash has wrapped up its summer operating season but the water park will be holding one last event that dog owners across Long Island look forward to every year – the annual Doggie Dip. Pups and their parents are invited to the Calverton park between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to enjoy some fun, fetch, and swimming at the Kahuna Bay Wave Pool.
Comments / 0