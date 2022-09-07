ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northforker.com

What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town

Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot East End real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. The Town of Riverhead is undergoing lots of commercial...
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Dune Road In Quogue Named Most Expensive Street In The Hamptons

Dune Road, specifically the stretch in the Village of Quogue, has been named the most expensive street in the Hamptons in PropertyShark’s annual ranking. Property Shark found that Dune Road,... more. A Bridgehampton traditional fronting Sagaponack Pond with pool and tennis sold this summer for $37.5 million in an...
QUOGUE, NY
27east.com

Anger Over Poor Cell Service Stoked In East Hampton

Supporters of the Springs Fire District’s seven-year effort to win the right to “turn on” a 150-foot-tall cellular tower on Tuesday further stoked public anger over nearly nonexistent cellular service... more. At least three smoke detectors in the Noyac home where two sisters died in an ......
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road

Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
East Hampton, NY
Government
City
Wainscott, NY
27east.com

San Gennaro Feast Has Become A Hampton Bays Tradition

Twelve years ago, Simone Scotto was eager to find a way to bolster the Hampton Bays community with a special event. That’s how the San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons... more. Sunny Jain often tells his wife, Sapana Shah, that she has changed his life. “So ... by Michelle Trauring.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man

Southampton Town Police have asked for the public’s help — especially those living in the North Main Street and David White’s Lane area of Southampton — finding an elderly Southampton... more. Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Level Rise#Rising Sea Levels#Resiliency#Advocacy Groups#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Coastal Assessment#Springs
27east.com

Southampton History Museum Catalogs “Tails Of Southampton”

“Unless one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened,” the French writer Anatole France said at the turn of the last century. The quote is fittingly... more. Sunny Jain often tells his wife, Sapana Shah, that she has changed his life. “So ... by...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

187 Madison St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963, USA

5 room unfurnished apartment in Sag Harbor Historic District. Parking space. Rear deck to garden. 1 bdrm with stairs to sleeping loft or office. 800 sq. Ft. Walk to town. Pets welcome. $3650.00.
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island

Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
RIVERHEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
27east.com

Southampton Village Ethics Board Finds Former Trustee Violated Ethics Code

The Southampton Village Board of Ethics quietly adopted a formal decision in June concluding that former Trustee Joseph McLoughlin had breached the village’s ethics code — though McLoughlin says ethics... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous...
NBC New York

3 Die as Car Smashes Into Pole Outside Long Island Firehouse

Three people died in a single-car crash that wrapped a vehicle around a utility pole on Long Island, police say. Suffolk County detectives responding to a crash in front of the Brookhaven Fire Department house on Montauk Highway around 7:50 p.m. Thursday found the car mangled. Three people were inside and all three died.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man

Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
longisland.com

Annual Doggie Dip at Splish Splash

Splish Splash has wrapped up its summer operating season but the water park will be holding one last event that dog owners across Long Island look forward to every year – the annual Doggie Dip. Pups and their parents are invited to the Calverton park between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to enjoy some fun, fetch, and swimming at the Kahuna Bay Wave Pool.
CALVERTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy