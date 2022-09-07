Library seeking help identifying portraits from legendary photographer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A library in Oklahoma City is preparing to showcase the work of a legendary photographer, and is asking for the public’s help.

Throughout November, the Downtown Library will host an exhibit of the work of photographer Teizo “Tacy” Yamagishi.

“I have fond memories of my life in Oklahoma City,” said Teizo’s daughter Ruth Yamagishi Shigekuni. “I’m thrilled to return home and be a part of this memorable tribute to my father’s work.”

Organizers say some of his life’s work was recently found in a family storage area.

As a result, many of the portraits in the exhibit are unidentified and the library is asking the public for their help. The public can visit an online gallery in hopes that they might be able to identify themselves or others in the photos.

The Downtown Library is hosting an opening reception on Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Because of limited availability, attendees must RSVP online.

