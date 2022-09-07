Suspect at large in Excelsior Springs shooting that killed one, injured another
One person died and another is in critical condition following an overnight shooting Wednesday in Excelsior Springs, according to police.
Officers responded to calls of a shooting just before 12:15 a.m. near the area of North Main Street and Grand Avenue, where they found two people who had been shot lying on a porch, said Excelsior Springs Police Department Chief Gregory Dull in a news release.
The man and woman were taken to a hospital.
Around 12:35 a.m., the woman was pronounced dead, Dull said. The man is in critical condition.
Police have identified a person of interest, Dull said. The suspect is at large, but police said they do not believe there is a danger to the public.
Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 816-630-2000 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
