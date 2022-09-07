ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior Springs, MO

Suspect at large in Excelsior Springs shooting that killed one, injured another

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

One person died and another is in critical condition following an overnight shooting Wednesday in Excelsior Springs, according to police.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting just before 12:15 a.m. near the area of North Main Street and Grand Avenue, where they found two people who had been shot lying on a porch, said Excelsior Springs Police Department Chief Gregory Dull in a news release.

The man and woman were taken to a hospital.

Around 12:35 a.m., the woman was pronounced dead, Dull said. The man is in critical condition.

Police have identified a person of interest, Dull said. The suspect is at large, but police said they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 816-630-2000 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

