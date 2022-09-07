Teen tried bringing in loaded pistol, pot to Cherokee County football game, police say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A teenager was arrested after police said he attempted to bring a loaded pistol and marijuana in a backpack to a Cherokee High School football game last Friday.

Three Woodstock High School students and a man were stopped by school police before going into Friday night’s game between Cherokee and Woodstock high schools.

Police said they discovered that one of the students was carrying a backpack with a loaded pistol and a magazine, as well as marijuana.

There were no threats made to any students or staff, the school district said.

The three Woodstock students are facing disciplinary action from the school, but district officials said privacy laws prevented them from going into further detail.

Two of the students and the man were served with criminal trespass warnings.

The school said it takes any threat to the safety and security of its students and staff – whether during school hours or at after-school hours’ events very seriously.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Cherokee County Schools Police Department at 770-704-4354 or to send a message using Vector Alert.

