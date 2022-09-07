ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downieville, CA

Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBRI5_0hlcNfGd00

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though he was expected to be home much earlier.

Placer County sees second wildfire in 24 hours

A search was launched involving the Nevada County Search and Rescue team and Helicopter H-24 from the California Highway Patrol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the entire length of the trail was searched but no sign of Fraser was located.

The search continued with resources from Marin County, Placer County, Downieville Fire Department and the US Forest Service assisting in another full-length search of the trail area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sacramento just had its hottest day ever. When will it start to cool down?

Fraser’s bike was located over an embankment at 2:50 p.m. in a very steep and remote part of the trail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that Fraser’s body was located by Placer and Marin county search and rescue members 200 feet below the trail and was airlifted out by a California Air National Guard helicopter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Downieville, CA
State
Nevada State
Downieville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5.   California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire grows to over 41,000 acres as crews make progress

PLACER COUNTY – The Mosquito Fire continued to grow and threaten thousands of structures in Placer and El Dorado counties Sunday, but firefighters noted that growth has slowed amid cooler weather conditions.According to reports Sunday morning, the fire has burned at least 41,443 acres with containment raised to 10%. The number of structures threatened has grown to more than 5,800.The fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County on Tuesday, continued to grow toward the north and northeast. With the increase in fire activity to the east of the communities of Foresthill, several more Evacuation Orders...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Mountain#Rescue Team#Bike#The Nevada County Search#The Us Forest Service#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Mosquito Fire doubles in size overnight

Correction 9:22 a.m. Sept. 9, 2022: A previous version of this article noted the acreage incorrectly. The article has been updated to reflect the proper acreage measurement. FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has now burned over 23,000 acres, and it remains at 0% containment. It blew up overnight, which is something firefighters are […]
FORESTHILL, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Rollover Accident on Highway 99 [Butte County, CA]

One Dead, Multiple Hurt after Auto Collision near Richvale Highway. Police responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m., near Richvale Highway. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. In addition, medics pronounced one victim dead at...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Grass Valley man arrested for groping several women

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was arrested on Aug. 29 for groping several women, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Matthew Rodriguez-Reavis, 18, reportedly grabbed a female minor and two adult women on Aug. 27. On Aug. 29 another woman reported being groped by Rodriguez-Reavis, […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures

VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Evacuation warnings hit Foothills as many structures remain threatened

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Saturday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-foresthill-georgetown-volcanoville-saturday/103-ac5d81c2-b4b9-4ba5-9e74-406168a73945. ------- Friday's article:. A giant plume of smoke is visible from multiple cities as the Mosquito Fire continues to grow in size. Cal Fire says the fire is burning both west toward Foresthill and in a northeast direction. It has also...
FORESTHILL, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire timeline by the acres

Foresthill, Calif. (KTXL) — The unceasing Mosquito Fire has been burning in Placer County and El Dorado County for five days now, threatening lives, homes and entire communities. One of the alarming factors about this fire is its rapid growth and aggressive overnight surges that have been pushing fire crews back on their heels and […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee,...
RENO, NV
Government Technology

State of Emergency Declared in Calif. Due to Wildfires

(TNS) - The fire burning in Placer County jumped into El Dorado County on Thursday, where it burned homes but officials could not estimate how many. The homes are in Volcanoville, an unincorporated community that was founded as a trading post in 1851 and had been rebuilt following two fires that destroyed the town in 1879 and 1907.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Lincoln man suspected of starting three Placer County wildfires

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Lincoln man is facing arson charges for starting three recent fires in Placer County, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Placer County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday. Ryan Lapp, 37, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers on suspicion of arson […]
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ event in Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “Dump Day,” will be held in Placerville on Sept. 24, giving residents a chance to dispose of large amounts of waste for free.  The event is part of a Caltrans Clean California Initiative which is an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free. The Sept. 24 event will be […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

FOX40

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy