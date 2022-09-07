Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though he was expected to be home much earlier.

A search was launched involving the Nevada County Search and Rescue team and Helicopter H-24 from the California Highway Patrol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the entire length of the trail was searched but no sign of Fraser was located.

The search continued with resources from Marin County, Placer County, Downieville Fire Department and the US Forest Service assisting in another full-length search of the trail area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fraser’s bike was located over an embankment at 2:50 p.m. in a very steep and remote part of the trail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that Fraser’s body was located by Placer and Marin county search and rescue members 200 feet below the trail and was airlifted out by a California Air National Guard helicopter.

