Buffalo, NY

FOX Sports

How Josh Allen, Bills took over NFL season opener against the Rams

It's hard not to come away from the NFL season opener feeling bad for the fans in Miami and New York. Those poor, poor folks. After two decades of dealing with Tom Brady, the Jets and Dolphins now have Josh Allen to ruin their Sundays (and Mondays and Thursdays). I don't think Allen is the second coming of Brady. I do think Allen is likely to dominate this division for years to come. Allen certainly supported my argument on Thursday night.
FOX Sports

Is Dak Prescott's injury to surgically repaired ankle concerning? | UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott appeared on the Dallas Cowboys injury report as he continues to prepare to face Tom Brady in Week 1 on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys QB went into detail about why he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, saying quote: 'It is my ankle but it is just being very, very precautious..switching shoes today was probably not the best idea, so we're still good to go. I still feel the best I've felt in a very, very long time, not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether this is a big deal or not.
FOX Sports

Buying Josh Allen, Bills hype as favorites to win Super Bowl LVII? | SPEAK

The Buffalo Bills kick off their Super Bowl quest against the Los Angeles Rams tonight. The Bills have the highest odds of winning Super Bowl LVII but is it finally their year after losing four straight Super Bowls from 1990-1993? LeSean 'Shady' McCoy explains why he is riding with the Bills as Super Bowl champs this season.
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers' Packers face a sneaky Vikings team in Wk 1| THE CARTON SHOW

Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard misses yet another practice ahead of the big match-up against the Minnesota Vikings. This isn't the best sign for Aaron Rodgers, who has already been critical of the WR, and now that he's missing Davante Adams, every pair of hands is going to count. Craig Carton lays out why he's hoping Aaron Rodgers takes a beat down from this sneaky Vikings team, and foreshadows a 'comeuppance' for the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Best bets, why you should back Tom Brady and the Bucs

I always say that time flies when you're having football, and it's true. Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and it's been a long time coming. I hope all you bettors and fans are looking forward to another great season of football gambling fun. As everyone remembers, from...
FOX Sports

Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
Adam Schefter
FOX Sports

Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?

The biggest surprise from the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills game might not have been the three-touchdown thrashing that the Bills put on the defending champions. Surprisingly, it could have been how poor Jalen Ramsey looked in coverage — and the numbers show just how much he struggled. In Thursday...
FOX Sports

Nick is baffled by Bills being overwhelming Super Bowl favorites | What's Wright?

The Buffalo Bills are not only favored to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022-23 NFL season opener, they are already overwhelmingly favored to win Super Bowl LVII — and that is baffling to Nick Wright. The AFC, according to Nick, is way too deep of a conference for anyone to be this much of a juggernaut, and while he gives Josh Allen respect, he believes the Bills going into Los Angeles as the favorites against the Super Bowl Champion Rams is insane.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Ravens-Jets, pick

The Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets game Sunday matches a team that has won a record 23 consecutive preseason games against a squad that drew noticeable action to win Super Bowl LVII despite finishing 4-13 last season. The Ravens feature quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL MVP for the 2019...
FOX Sports

Jalen Ramsey may be a problem for the Los Angeles Rams | THE CARTON SHOW

Bills runaway with season opener, defeat Rams 31 - 10, talks Jalen Ramsey | NFL | THE CARTON SHOW Description: The Buffalo Bills proved they are a team to watch out for after they demolished the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams. The final score came to 31-10, and while Craig Carton's biggest takeaway from Thursday's game: the Rams may have a Jalen Ramsey problem. Watch as he breaks down why the cornerback is a weak spot for Los Angeles.
FOX Sports

Colts-Texans preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction

The first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season features a must-see matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans, both of which will be led by new quarterbacks to start the year. FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Chiefs-Cardinals

A strong nonconference matchup to open the 2022 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the desert for a Week 1 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs, winners of six straight AFC West titles, begin life without...
