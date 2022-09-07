Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
FOX Sports
Nick is taking Matt Stafford, Rams 31-27 over Bills in the NFL season opener | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford reportedly underwent an offseason elbow procedure. Nick Wright explains why he's still taking Stafford and the Rams in Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
FOX Sports
How Josh Allen, Bills took over NFL season opener against the Rams
It's hard not to come away from the NFL season opener feeling bad for the fans in Miami and New York. Those poor, poor folks. After two decades of dealing with Tom Brady, the Jets and Dolphins now have Josh Allen to ruin their Sundays (and Mondays and Thursdays). I don't think Allen is the second coming of Brady. I do think Allen is likely to dominate this division for years to come. Allen certainly supported my argument on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Is Dak Prescott's injury to surgically repaired ankle concerning? | UNDISPUTED
Dak Prescott appeared on the Dallas Cowboys injury report as he continues to prepare to face Tom Brady in Week 1 on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys QB went into detail about why he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, saying quote: 'It is my ankle but it is just being very, very precautious..switching shoes today was probably not the best idea, so we're still good to go. I still feel the best I've felt in a very, very long time, not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether this is a big deal or not.
Dolphins lose starting O-lineman in first half of Game 1. He’s questionable to return
The Miami Dolphins’ new-look offensive line took a hit in Game 1 on Sunday after Austin Jackson left with an ankle injury in the second quarter. The offensive lineman is “questionable to return,” the Dolphins announced.
FOX Sports
Buying Josh Allen, Bills hype as favorites to win Super Bowl LVII? | SPEAK
The Buffalo Bills kick off their Super Bowl quest against the Los Angeles Rams tonight. The Bills have the highest odds of winning Super Bowl LVII but is it finally their year after losing four straight Super Bowls from 1990-1993? LeSean 'Shady' McCoy explains why he is riding with the Bills as Super Bowl champs this season.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers' Packers face a sneaky Vikings team in Wk 1| THE CARTON SHOW
Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard misses yet another practice ahead of the big match-up against the Minnesota Vikings. This isn't the best sign for Aaron Rodgers, who has already been critical of the WR, and now that he's missing Davante Adams, every pair of hands is going to count. Craig Carton lays out why he's hoping Aaron Rodgers takes a beat down from this sneaky Vikings team, and foreshadows a 'comeuppance' for the Green Bay Packers.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: Best bets, why you should back Tom Brady and the Bucs
I always say that time flies when you're having football, and it's true. Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and it's been a long time coming. I hope all you bettors and fans are looking forward to another great season of football gambling fun. As everyone remembers, from...
FOX Sports
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made a huge statement in the NFL's 2022 season opener Thursday, dominating the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road by double digits, 31-10. Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for a fourth. Despite...
FOX Sports
Terry Bradshaw wants Steelers to start Kenny Pickett over Mitch Trubisky | THE HERD
Terry Bradshaw joins Colin Cowherd to talk Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 1 matchup vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Bradshaw unveils that if he were the coach he would start Kenny Pickett over Mitch Trubisky.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson, Ravens fail to agree on new deal prior to Week 1 deadline | SPEAK
Lamar Jackson extended his deadline for a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Earlier this week Jackson gave the Ravens until the Friday prior to Week 1 to agree on a long term deal. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and LeSean McCoy discuss their thoughts on how the Ravens handled the contract dispute.
FOX Sports
Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?
The biggest surprise from the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills game might not have been the three-touchdown thrashing that the Bills put on the defending champions. Surprisingly, it could have been how poor Jalen Ramsey looked in coverage — and the numbers show just how much he struggled. In Thursday...
4 potential Nebraska coaching candidates to replace Scott Frost
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hired Scott Frost with the hope he could turn his alma mater around. After more than four
FOX Sports
Baker, Trey Lance headline Broussard's Under Duress List entering NFL's Week 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Chris Broussard's BUD list makes its triumphant return ahead of the NFL Week 1 slate of games. Broussard nominates Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield, San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance, and Denver Broncos QB1 Russell Wilson. Broussard is joined by Nick Wright, Greg Jennings and Kevin Wildes to discuss the latest in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Nick is baffled by Bills being overwhelming Super Bowl favorites | What's Wright?
The Buffalo Bills are not only favored to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022-23 NFL season opener, they are already overwhelmingly favored to win Super Bowl LVII — and that is baffling to Nick Wright. The AFC, according to Nick, is way too deep of a conference for anyone to be this much of a juggernaut, and while he gives Josh Allen respect, he believes the Bills going into Los Angeles as the favorites against the Super Bowl Champion Rams is insane.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Ravens-Jets, pick
The Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets game Sunday matches a team that has won a record 23 consecutive preseason games against a squad that drew noticeable action to win Super Bowl LVII despite finishing 4-13 last season. The Ravens feature quarterback Lamar Jackson, the NFL MVP for the 2019...
FOX Sports
Jalen Ramsey may be a problem for the Los Angeles Rams | THE CARTON SHOW
Bills runaway with season opener, defeat Rams 31 - 10, talks Jalen Ramsey | NFL | THE CARTON SHOW Description: The Buffalo Bills proved they are a team to watch out for after they demolished the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams. The final score came to 31-10, and while Craig Carton's biggest takeaway from Thursday's game: the Rams may have a Jalen Ramsey problem. Watch as he breaks down why the cornerback is a weak spot for Los Angeles.
FOX Sports
Nick's lock of the week: Go all-in on Lamar Jackson and Ravens, fade Joe Flacco | What's Wright?
Nick Wright reveals his "Wright Move" for Week 1 of the NFL season. Hear why Nick is locked in on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Watch as he breaks down why he is fading Joe Flacco and the New York Jets as 'much as possible.'
FOX Sports
Colts-Texans preview: Week 1 NFL guide, analysis, prediction
The first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season features a must-see matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans, both of which will be led by new quarterbacks to start the year. FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a guide to every Week 1 contest. Be sure...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Chiefs-Cardinals
A strong nonconference matchup to open the 2022 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the desert for a Week 1 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs, winners of six straight AFC West titles, begin life without...
FOX Sports
Bills-Rams: More about Buffalo's dominance or L.A.'s poor play?
In the NFL's opening game of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills showed why they're the odds-on-favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams showed why they have plenty of work to do in order to get back to championship form. The Bills won in a 31-10...
