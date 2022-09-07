Read full article on original website
KelliB
3d ago
my god,there are dog shelters all over the place why on earth would you do this to something that most likely loved you unconditionally,sick people in this world.
Edward Wiseley
3d ago
poor dog my heart aches 💔 to think that someone could do that a pet who apparently loved you for many years and you just drop it off on a highway sad I'm glad it was found before someone hit it hope they get charged for in danger ment and cruelty on a animal and whatever else they can come up with
WNEM
Following bomb threats at two schools, local Prosecutor warns of harsh penalty
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – Following two bomb threats at two schools in Burton, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says police are looking to identify the culprits. “A lot of kids just think it’s funny, some kids want to get out of taking a test, for whatever reason it’s still a crime,” Leyton said.
wsgw.com
Two Arrested in Huron County Drug Investigation
Two men are facing charges following a Huron County Drug Task Force investigation. Two search warrants were executed Thursday in Sebewaing and Unionville. Randal Nitz, 56, of Sebewaing and 46-year-old Aron Kemp of Unionville have both been formally charged and were in the Huron County Jail, each with a $100,000 cash bond required for release.
WNEM
Seeking Justice, a mother of a victim that was shot is suing Saginaw 911 Authority
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 9. Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint. Investigators have concluded a natural gas leak contributed to the deadly explosion at a home on Hogarth Avenue in Flint last November. Flint students, teachers build bunk beds...
Saginaw man charged with shooting at 2 people on Labor Day
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with shooting at two people on Labor Day, though neither of his alleged targets were struck by gunfire. About 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street on Saginaw’s West Side. A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman had been in a vehicle in a residence’s driveway when the assailant opened fire on them from another vehicle, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Oscar Lopez.
Resentencing begins for juvenile lifer who beat, stabbed Bay City mother to death in 1994
BAY CITY, MI — For brutally killing Bay City resident Leona P. Stevenson nearly 30 years ago, Dominic P. Burdis has spent more of his life in prison than he did outside its walls. A teenager when he beat and stabbed Stevenson and was sentenced to die in prison, Burdis is now approaching 50 and is hoping to again walk free.
nbc25news.com
Police looking for owner of two pigs wandering in Shiawassee County
ARGENTINE TWP, Mich - Shiawassee Central Dispatch posted pictures of two pigs that were found wandering on Braden Road and County Line Road in Byron. If you have any information on who may own the pigs please call Argentine Twp. Police at 810-735-5317. Send pictures of your pets to this...
abc12.com
Lapeer County Sheriff discusses incidents involving food service worker, his own staff
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A video showing a deputy throwing a punch at an inmate and then punches him a few times. That's just one of a few incidents a mid-Michigan sheriff has to handle with discipline action this year. That incident happened in the Lapeer County Jail earlier this...
wsgw.com
Saginaw County Central Dispatch Sued Over Death of Woman
The mother of a woman killed by gunfire in Saginaw is suing Saginaw County Central Dispatch for failing to provide timely help for her daughter. 23-year-old N’ala Wallace was killed July 5, 2021 after being shot five times. She knocked on a door and yelled for help at a home in the 1800 block of Burnham Street. A call to 9-1-1 told the dispatcher she had been shot, but help didn’t arrive for nearly an hour and a half.
kisswtlz.com
Retired Saginaw Police K9 Passes Away
Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning. The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from August 2011 until his retirement in February 2019.
abc12.com
72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
WNEM
Two Bomb Threats in Two Days
Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
recordpatriot.com
Teen in critical condition following shooting in Flint
Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a shooting that injured two teens, leaving one in critical condition. The shooting took place around 5:15 p.m. on Monday on Flint's west side, authorities said in a press release on Tuesday. Three teens were walking southbound on Ballenger Hwy. near...
WNEM
Cause of Flint home explosion undetermined, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police investigators have finished the investigation into the deadly house explosion in Flint that happened nearly a year ago, but have not determined a cause. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a laboratory examination of the evidence recovered from the explosion was held by all interested...
abc12.com
Neighbors of Hogarth explosion carrying scars of trauma
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly a year after a deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint - residents are still waiting to hear anything from investigators about the cause. The blast killed a 55-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl and damaged dozens of homes in the surrounding area. Flint...
17 years after life sentence, Flint woman has chance for clemency
LANSING, MI – A Flint woman convicted in 2005 of shooting her boyfriend to death may have an opportunity to have her prison sentence shortened. The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Oct. 6 to consider the possible commutation of the sentence for LaDonna Renee Cummings.
WNEM
Gas leak contributed to deadly home explosion in Flint
Last Hurrah for downtown Flint's Bikes on the Bricks. Volunteers of America is New Thrift Store Opening in Saginaw. "The police will start on the course about 9 am. We have the Ed Henderson police escorted ride. It starts at 11 o'clock in the morning for Vehicle City Harley Davidson. It's about a 40 minute ride through the county, comes back in. All that money raised is for local charities," said Chris Everson, Bikes on the Bricks President.
14-year-old Michigan teen accused of killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister
SAGINAW, Mich. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister. According to MLive.com, 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:15 a.m. because she was not at her stepfather's home on the 800 block of South 12th Street. Na'Mylah's stepfather reportedly called her biological father, who then called Saginaw Police.
Juvenile murderer Dominic Burdis’ resentencing resumes with testimony from professor, video tour of crime scene
BAY CITY, MI — In the second day of juvenile lifer Dominic P. Burdis’ resentencing hearing, a professor and researcher in developmental psychology testified to the differing brain chemistries between adolescents and adults. Prosecutors, meanwhile, reiterated their stance that he should never walk free by showing grisly footage of police touring the 1994 crime scene hours after Burdis’ victim was found dead in her Bay City home.
wsgw.com
Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash
A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd. and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.
Juvenile lifer Dominic Burdis told psychologist he didn’t recall killing friend’s mother but didn’t doubt his guilt
BAY CITY, MI — In an interview with a psychologist, juvenile lifer Dominic P. Burdis said that while he did not clearly remember beating and stabbing a Bay City woman to death when he was 17, he did not doubt he did it. Rather, Burdis said his recollection of...
