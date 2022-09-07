Read full article on original website
News 12
WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers and storms for New Jersey Sunday into Monday
WHAT'S NEW: Beneficial rain continues, with some stronger storms possible over the next few days. WHAT'S NEXT: Dry and beautiful as we round out the week. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says rain and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Today: Mostly cloudy, passing showers, a rumble of thunder,...
News 12
Cloudy, occasional afternoon showers Sunday in New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says Sunday will be cloudy and rainy at times with temperatures in the upper-70s. Sunday: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought
If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
Thursday NJ weather: Emerging from the dreariness
Honestly, the cloudy, damp weather was a nice change of pace from our scorching hot summer. But now it's time for New Jersey to return to blue skies and warmth. Remember that storm system that made Tuesday wet and Wednesday gloomy? It's still spinning just off-shore. It will nudge east enough to allow our skies to clear Thursday. But we do have some coastal concerns — a high risk of rip currents, and widespread minor tidal flooding.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Soaks New Jersey as NWS Issues Tornado Warning, Flood Watch, Three Other Alerts
Heavy rain is soaking some parts of New Jersey, prompting the NWS to issue a tornado warning, a flood watch, and three other alerts. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Cape May County in New Jersey, advising residents to seek safety inside a sturdy structure right away.
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
fox5ny.com
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'dangerous' Cat 4 storm, could affect NYC area beaches
NEW YORK - Hurricane Earl is gaining strength in the Atlantic and is now forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane. While Earl won't have a direct impact on land, New Jersey and New York beaches could still feel the effects of the system. Swells generated by Earl were...
NJ finally got soaked: What does it mean for the drought?
After months of hot dry weather in New Jersey, we finally got a good soaking on Tuesday, and showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but does this mean the Garden State’s drought concerns are over?. According to Rutgers University-based state climatologist Dave Robinson, the answer is absolutely not.
Thrillist
New York & New Jersey Are Forecast to Have an Unseasonably Hot Fall & Winter
The calendar may be approaching the end of summer, but New Yorkers and New Jerseyans probably won't need to bring out their winter coats for a while. La Niña, the periodic oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon tied to circulation of the Pacific Ocean, could bring hotter-than-normal temperatures to the East Coast in the next few months.
Rough conditions and rips: Former lifeguard drowns on NJ beach
OCEAN CITY – A 56-year-old former lifeguard died after struggling in the rough surf at an unguarded beach with his adult son early Thursday afternoon. Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania, was pulled from the surf by members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol rapid response team at the 12th Street beach around 12:20 p.m., according to city spokesman Doug Bergen.
Good Until The Last Drop, Another Beer You Can’t Get In New Jersey
My mother-in-law is coming to visit for a while this month to enjoy the Jersey Shore during local summer, and we're excited to have her up!. In preparation for her coming up, I figured it would be nice to go ahead and pick up some of her favorite beer to drink while she's at the shore.
The most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
Six more great places for crab cakes in NJ
We have never gotten more response to any post about food than where the best crab cakes are in Jersey. Apparently there are a lot more than 15 great places and some of these places are my favorite kind...off the beaten path. With the rising cost of crab in the...
6th Annual IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City Traffic Impact
The 6th Annual IRONMAN 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon event will require motorists to be aware of the traffic impact that will be in effect this Saturday, September 10. The event competitors will race the shore and swim the bay, bike on a flat course and run on a flat course.
This could soon be N.J. city’s first legal weed store. Its owners have big dreams.
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Manuel “Manny” Caban is just the kind of person New Jersey’s year-and-a-half-old cannabis law is designed to...
Hoag stands tall as Ocean City downs Cedar Creek - Football recap
Jack Hoag scored two first half touchdowns and added an interception as Ocean City defeated Cedar Creek, 21-7, in Egg Harbor City. Hoag broke a 7-7 tie with he caught a 23-yard TD pass from Riley Gunnels with 32 seconds left in the first half for Ocean City (2-1). Roy Salugta put the game away with a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Ricky Wetzel also intercepted a pass in the win.
H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 2
Week 1 in N.J. high school football made for plenty of storylines and moments worth talking about. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?
With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
