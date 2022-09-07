ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers and storms for New Jersey Sunday into Monday

WHAT'S NEW: Beneficial rain continues, with some stronger storms possible over the next few days. WHAT'S NEXT: Dry and beautiful as we round out the week. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says rain and storms are expected today and tomorrow. Today: Mostly cloudy, passing showers, a rumble of thunder,...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Cloudy, occasional afternoon showers Sunday in New Jersey

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says Sunday will be cloudy and rainy at times with temperatures in the upper-70s. Sunday: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
ENVIRONMENT
Cat Country 107.3

Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought

If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Thursday NJ weather: Emerging from the dreariness

Honestly, the cloudy, damp weather was a nice change of pace from our scorching hot summer. But now it's time for New Jersey to return to blue skies and warmth. Remember that storm system that made Tuesday wet and Wednesday gloomy? It's still spinning just off-shore. It will nudge east enough to allow our skies to clear Thursday. But we do have some coastal concerns — a high risk of rip currents, and widespread minor tidal flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
Thrillist

New York & New Jersey Are Forecast to Have an Unseasonably Hot Fall & Winter

The calendar may be approaching the end of summer, but New Yorkers and New Jerseyans probably won't need to bring out their winter coats for a while. La Niña, the periodic oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon tied to circulation of the Pacific Ocean, could bring hotter-than-normal temperatures to the East Coast in the next few months.
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

The most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey

The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

Six more great places for crab cakes in NJ

We have never gotten more response to any post about food than where the best crab cakes are in Jersey. Apparently there are a lot more than 15 great places and some of these places are my favorite kind...off the beaten path. With the rising cost of crab in the...
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Hoag stands tall as Ocean City downs Cedar Creek - Football recap

Jack Hoag scored two first half touchdowns and added an interception as Ocean City defeated Cedar Creek, 21-7, in Egg Harbor City. Hoag broke a 7-7 tie with he caught a 23-yard TD pass from Riley Gunnels with 32 seconds left in the first half for Ocean City (2-1). Roy Salugta put the game away with a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Ricky Wetzel also intercepted a pass in the win.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
TRAVEL
NJ.com

NJ.com

