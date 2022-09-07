Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
Pa. nursing home strike: Workers settle contract at all but Schuylkill County location
Hundreds of striking nurses paused picketing on Friday as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania.
walnutport.com
In Nazareth, rally calls for inclusive Lehigh Valley
About 70 people gathered Saturday in Nazareth Borough Park in what organizers said was an effort to make every area resident feel safe, included and welcome.
walnutport.com
How Harrisburg Works: The rules for Pa. lawmaker per diems, speaker v. leader, and other Q&As
Spotlight PA’s Stephen Caruso wants to help you understand how the sausage really gets made, how your tax dollars are spent, and how Harrisburg works (or doesn’t).
walnutport.com
Pennsylvania launching free school breakfast program
More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday. Source: pennnews.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walnutport.com
What will happen to empty anchor and big box stores in the Lehigh Valley?
Finding tenants or new uses for anchor stores for malls, such as the former Bon-Ton in South Mall, is a challenge for owners and real estate brokers.
Comments / 0