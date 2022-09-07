Read full article on original website
Nassau SPCA offering $6,000 reward for information on family cat that was shot twice, left to die
The family spent the entire weekend searching for her and on Sunday morning they found her whimpering under a bush in distress. Stella was rushed to an emergency vet where they learned she had been shot twice. She died that day from her injuries.
27east.com
Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man
Southampton Town Police have asked for the public’s help — especially those living in the North Main Street and David White’s Lane area of Southampton — finding an elderly Southampton... more. Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open...
Deliveryman helps rescue family from burning home on Long Island
The deliveryman was making his rounds in Syosset on Saturday when he spotted flames at the home on Bluebird Drive.
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
fox5ny.com
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. The latest location to test positive for it is in Nassau County on Long Island. The...
longisland.com
County Executive Bellone Announces Suffolk to Offer Updated Booster Doses
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Health Services received 200 doses of the updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent boosters and will be administering them next week at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge on Monday, September 12, and Thursday, September 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
mynbc5.com
New York issues disaster emergency as polio virus detected in Nassau County
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency executive order on Friday for the polio virus after a new case was detected in Nassau County on Long Island. So far, the new cases of polio are mainly contained to the southern part of the state.
News 12
North Fork police urge patience as fall activities bring crowds out east
Police on the North Fork are asking the community to be patient as fall activities bring more crowds out east. This time of year could be a double-edged sword for the community because of the traffic due to apple and pumpkin pickers. For business owners, it's when they make the...
News 12
‘I just rushed in’, Amazon worker saves Syosset family from burning home
An Amazon delivery driver is being praised after his quick thinking helped save a family from its burning home in Syosset. Kevin Rivera told News 12 he was finishing up his route on Bluebird Drive when he saw flames coming from the front of porch of a house. “I just...
27east.com
STARI Vs. Lyme: Understanding The Diseases In Tick Territory
On any given morning, there is a possibility that Scott Campbell could wake up tired, fighting a headache and fever, muscle and joint pain — and then spot a bull’s-eye... more. Residents and visitors to Main Street in Westhampton Beach, as well as beaches, parks and ... 7...
Long Island resident crowned world champion of golf croquet
QUOGUE, N.Y. -- Champagne is popping for an adopted son of Long Island's East End after he was crowned the world champion of golf croquet."He's a hero," one woman said."The kids adore him," another woman said.Matthew Essick has just returned from Europe, where he won his title, beating out 63 competitors from 17 nations."It's a dream come true, it really is, so I am on cloud nine," Essick told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.Hitting wooden balls with a mallet through hoops?"It has the touch of golf, the strategy of chess and the angles of pool," he said.His fan club is growing, especially...
Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man
Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Tia, Jenna, Olivia, Foxy, Happy and Allie Cat!
Welcome to the ninth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. A twelve-year-old Yorkie mix, this little spitfire is Tia, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Confident and outgoing, she is the self-appointed boss of her kennel area, priding herself on keeping the staff in line and everything running smoothly. Preferring to be the only four-legged member of your household, Tia is quite certain she can fulfill all your requirements for an energetic, age-defying, best friend and companion. Yorkies are known to be loving and loyal, and as part of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Tia has many years of experience in the fine art of friendship. Take the time to meet the one who could be perfect for you…her name is Tia. 631-368-8770, ext. 21.
Long Island owner wants justice after her dog was mauled to death by another hound
A Plainview family is demanding something be done after their dog Hudson was mauled to death last week by another dog.
longisland.com
Nassau Police Report Fatal Vehicular Accidents in North Hills, Laurel Hollow
The Homicide Squad reports the details of two Fatal Vehicular Accidents that occurred on the morning of Friday, September 9, 2022 in North Hills and Laurel Hollow. The first accident took place at 1:59 am in North Hills. According to Detectives, two vehicles while traveling Westbound on the Long Island Expressway were involved in an auto accident. A 39-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at scene by a Nassau County Police Paramedic. The second driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
27east.com
Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road
Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
52-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused Long Island Expressway Closure In Melville
Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Melville. James Dawson, age 52, of the Bronx, was driving a Ford E350 van westbound, just west of Exit 49, when his...
News 12
Police warn of 'rainbow fentanyl’ pills aimed at kids
Nassau County police are alerting the public to the alarming trend of brightly colored versions of fentanyl known as “rainbow fentanyl.”. Police say the drug is bright-colored pills and powders sometimes designed to resemble sidewalk chalk. The Drug Enforcement Administration says it has noticed an increase in use of...
News 12
Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence
Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
longisland.com
SCPD: Man Suffers Medical Event and Dies after Melville Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash after a man suffered an apparent medical emergency, crashed his vehicle and died in Melville on Thursday. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van westbound on the Long Island Expressway, just west of exit 49, when his...
