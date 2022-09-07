ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Bays, NY

27east.com

Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Southampton Man

Southampton Town Police have asked for the public’s help — especially those living in the North Main Street and David White’s Lane area of Southampton — finding an elderly Southampton... more. Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

County Executive Bellone Announces Suffolk to Offer Updated Booster Doses

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Health Services received 200 doses of the updated Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent boosters and will be administering them next week at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge on Monday, September 12, and Thursday, September 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island resident crowned world champion of golf croquet

QUOGUE, N.Y. -- Champagne is popping for an adopted son of Long Island's East End after he was crowned the world champion of golf croquet."He's a hero," one woman said."The kids adore him," another woman said.Matthew Essick has just returned from Europe, where he won his title, beating out 63 competitors from 17 nations."It's a dream come true, it really is, so I am on cloud nine," Essick told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.Hitting wooden balls with a mallet through hoops?"It has the touch of golf, the strategy of chess and the angles of pool," he said.His fan club is growing, especially...
QUOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man

Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TBR News Media

Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Tia, Jenna, Olivia, Foxy, Happy and Allie Cat!

Welcome to the ninth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. A twelve-year-old Yorkie mix, this little spitfire is Tia, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Confident and outgoing, she is the self-appointed boss of her kennel area, priding herself on keeping the staff in line and everything running smoothly. Preferring to be the only four-legged member of your household, Tia is quite certain she can fulfill all your requirements for an energetic, age-defying, best friend and companion. Yorkies are known to be loving and loyal, and as part of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Tia has many years of experience in the fine art of friendship. Take the time to meet the one who could be perfect for you…her name is Tia. 631-368-8770, ext. 21.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Nassau Police Report Fatal Vehicular Accidents in North Hills, Laurel Hollow

The Homicide Squad reports the details of two Fatal Vehicular Accidents that occurred on the morning of Friday, September 9, 2022 in North Hills and Laurel Hollow. The first accident took place at 1:59 am in North Hills. According to Detectives, two vehicles while traveling Westbound on the Long Island Expressway were involved in an auto accident. A 39-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at scene by a Nassau County Police Paramedic. The second driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
NORTH HILLS, NY
27east.com

Serious Accident Closes Flanders Road

Update September 9, 2:15 p.m. : Pedestrian Struck On Flanders Road Flanders Road was open by 2:10 p.m. after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Southampton... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A Prospect Avenue resident told Southampton Village Police on August 29 that the previous day his...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
News 12

Police warn of 'rainbow fentanyl’ pills aimed at kids

Nassau County police are alerting the public to the alarming trend of brightly colored versions of fentanyl known as “rainbow fentanyl.”. Police say the drug is bright-colored pills and powders sometimes designed to resemble sidewalk chalk. The Drug Enforcement Administration says it has noticed an increase in use of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Linda Mangano begins 15-month jail sentence

Linda Mangano began her 15-month jail sentence on Friday. It comes after a court denied her fourth and final bid for bail on Wednesday as she appeals her federal corruption conviction. Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were found guilty of accepting bribes from an...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

