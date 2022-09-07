ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her

At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet. Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. Police didn't...
KENNEWICK, WA
W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!

West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Tri-Cities Priest Arrested, Accused of Rape

(Kennewick, WA) -- A Catholic priest who's served in churches in both Kennewick and Pasco was taken into custody Tuesday, accused of Rape in the 3rd Degree after an incident at a home the priest owned in Kennewick. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49 of the Yakima Diocese is now in the Benton County Jail after an investigation that began when Diocese officials say the victim, a woman said to be in her 30's, was at Tellez's residence August 19-20, originally for dinner.
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick DUI Driver Slams Car Into Home, Triggers Fire

A driver is facing a plethora of charges after they slammed their car into a home in Kennewick late Monday night, on Labor Day. Shortly after 10:30 PM, Kennewick Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 27th Ave, just east of Yokes Market, for a report of a car hitting a house.
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco Argument Leads to Man Being Shot in the Face

A 44-year-old Pasco man is in the Franklin County jail after a Tuesday evening shooting. Argument leads to the victim being shot in the face. The victim is lucky the bullet was not a few inches further toward his nose. Around 7:40 PM Tuesday evening, Police were called to the Stop and Go Convenience store at 221 South 10th Ave. for a report of a shooting.
PASCO, WA
“You’re Not Alone” Kadlec Launches Anti-Suicide Campaign

(Richland, WA) -- Kadlec Health Care's Population Health Community Collaborative is launching an extensive, multimedia campaign to prevent suicides. At a news conference held at Kadlec's main hospital campus in Richland Wednesday, doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers emphasized the number of resources now available to those considering suicide and those in the position to prevent someone from taking their own life. The campaign is titled "You're Not Alone," and will emphasize the new, anti-suicide 988 hotline through billboards, banners and other ad campaigns.
RICHLAND, WA
Public Encouraged to Pay Respects at 911 Memorial on Sunday

Because of last year's 20th Anniversary event honoring those who were lost in the 911 attacks on America, there will not be a 'formal' event at the Southridge Memorial this Sunday. The public is encouraged to stop by and pay respects. The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department released this information,...
KENNEWICK, WA
Smoke Triggers Air Quality Alert for Mid-Columbia

Thursday night's moon in the skies was orange-red, if you noticed. Friday morning, September 9, the Benton Clean Air Agency (BCAA) issued an air quality alert due to the smoke and haze from regional fires. BCAA Air Quality Specialist John Lyle issued the alert which read in part:. "Benton County...
ENVIRONMENT
Another 7-Eleven Store (Richland) Bites the Dust? What’s the Deal?

I drive by my local 7-Eleven in Richland almost every day. This particular 7-Eleven is located at Jadwin and Van Giesen in Richland. Just the other day, I noticed the doors were boarded shut. When did this happen? Where have I been? I did notice a while back, and even posted about it, that there were locks on the door.
RICHLAND, WA
Will Bed, Bath and Beyond Closures Hit Tri-Cities?

The list began to be formed in 2020, and Bed Bath and Beyond planned to close underperforming stores. Now, the latest list is out. Reports indicate by the end of the year, they are expected to close 150 stores. Union Gap store will close, what others in WA?. According to...
WASHINGTON STATE
