(Richland, WA) -- Kadlec Health Care's Population Health Community Collaborative is launching an extensive, multimedia campaign to prevent suicides. At a news conference held at Kadlec's main hospital campus in Richland Wednesday, doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers emphasized the number of resources now available to those considering suicide and those in the position to prevent someone from taking their own life. The campaign is titled "You're Not Alone," and will emphasize the new, anti-suicide 988 hotline through billboards, banners and other ad campaigns.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO