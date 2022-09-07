Read full article on original website
Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her
At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet. Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. Police didn't...
W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!
West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
Tri-Cities Priest Arrested, Accused of Rape
(Kennewick, WA) -- A Catholic priest who's served in churches in both Kennewick and Pasco was taken into custody Tuesday, accused of Rape in the 3rd Degree after an incident at a home the priest owned in Kennewick. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49 of the Yakima Diocese is now in the Benton County Jail after an investigation that began when Diocese officials say the victim, a woman said to be in her 30's, was at Tellez's residence August 19-20, originally for dinner.
Husky Fighting for Life, Found Shot in the Head in Franklin County
This one is going to hurt. When I first saw it, I gasped. My anxiety. This poor dog. This is terrible. Who shot this beautiful girl? Why would someone do this? This is NOT ok. The person who shot this dog MUST be found. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's...
Alleged Thief Steals More Towel from Planet Fitnes, Took a CAR!
Kennewick Police say the alleged theft occurred September 3rd, last Saturday, now they're seeking this guy. Car thief accused of stealing a car from Planet Fitness parking lot. KPD says this man is being sought in connection with him taking a customer's car from the parking lot of the gym,...
Help This Elderly Ice Cream Cart Guy Robbed In Kennewick
If you have spent any time in the Tri-Cities, you have seen the elderly man that sells ice-cream from his cart along the river. Well that is the 76 year old man that was reported robbed this last weekend in Kennewick, and now he needs our help. There is currently...
Kennewick DUI Driver Slams Car Into Home, Triggers Fire
A driver is facing a plethora of charges after they slammed their car into a home in Kennewick late Monday night, on Labor Day. Shortly after 10:30 PM, Kennewick Police were called to a home in the 300 block of West 27th Ave, just east of Yokes Market, for a report of a car hitting a house.
Kennewick Police Facebook Quirk Hilariously Confuses Tri-Cities
I was scrolling through Facebook the other day, and I saw this strange post by the Kennewick Police Department. There was no description, only a picture of a woman walking in a store. I clicked on the comments to try and figure out what was happening in the post, and...
Pasco Argument Leads to Man Being Shot in the Face
A 44-year-old Pasco man is in the Franklin County jail after a Tuesday evening shooting. Argument leads to the victim being shot in the face. The victim is lucky the bullet was not a few inches further toward his nose. Around 7:40 PM Tuesday evening, Police were called to the Stop and Go Convenience store at 221 South 10th Ave. for a report of a shooting.
Richland Police Investigate Overturned Truck Fire-Occupants Not Found
Richland Police are continuing to investigate a truck fire that occurred early Tuesday morning. Officers were called out to the area of Reata Road and Leslie Road at about 2:10 am. Upon arrival, Police found an overturned Ford F-150 pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The Richland Fire Department was...
West Richland Youth ‘Assault’ Victim With Liquid in Face [VIDEO]
West Richland Police are seeking to ID these teens in the video, who are accused of a 'liquid' assault on a resident. Sunday night, around 8:30 PM, these teens in the video approached a home located in the area of Troy Ave. and Argos Street in West Richland. The two walked up to the home, and one of them banged loudly on the door.
“You’re Not Alone” Kadlec Launches Anti-Suicide Campaign
(Richland, WA) -- Kadlec Health Care's Population Health Community Collaborative is launching an extensive, multimedia campaign to prevent suicides. At a news conference held at Kadlec's main hospital campus in Richland Wednesday, doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers emphasized the number of resources now available to those considering suicide and those in the position to prevent someone from taking their own life. The campaign is titled "You're Not Alone," and will emphasize the new, anti-suicide 988 hotline through billboards, banners and other ad campaigns.
Public Encouraged to Pay Respects at 911 Memorial on Sunday
Because of last year's 20th Anniversary event honoring those who were lost in the 911 attacks on America, there will not be a 'formal' event at the Southridge Memorial this Sunday. The public is encouraged to stop by and pay respects. The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department released this information,...
Never Forget: Washington & Oregon 9/11 Memorials You Must Visit
In remembering 9/11 this weekend, there are multiple memorials in both Oregon and Washington State that are worth the short drive. Most of these memorials have actual pieces from the World Trade Center or the Pentagon. 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Monument - Kennewick, Wa (website) Described on their website...
Is Breathtaking 5 Bedroom Pasco Home The Best Deal In Tri-Cities?
This huge Pasco home has to be the best deal in Tri-Cities with over 3,600 square feet! It has a theater room, 4 car garage, 20-foot ceilings, and sits on over a half-acre of land! If you get moving today, it can be yours for only $226 per Sq Ft!
Where Is The Only Off Leash Dog Park In Tri-Cities?
My dog loves to go on walks, but is there a place in Tri-Cities where he can run free and play with other dogs? I did some searching and only found one place to do this in all of Tri-Cities. So where is it?. PAWS-ABILITIES PLACE DOG PARK - The...
Take a Sneak-Peek Inside $1.4 Million Dollar Paradise in Pasco Estate [PHOTOS]
I love looking at local real estate. It's awesome to see what's available!. If you're in the market for a 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Tri-Cities, you are in luck for a bit of paradise in Pasco. This 2-level home features a pool, patio, and porch with an open...
Smoke Triggers Air Quality Alert for Mid-Columbia
Thursday night's moon in the skies was orange-red, if you noticed. Friday morning, September 9, the Benton Clean Air Agency (BCAA) issued an air quality alert due to the smoke and haze from regional fires. BCAA Air Quality Specialist John Lyle issued the alert which read in part:. "Benton County...
Another 7-Eleven Store (Richland) Bites the Dust? What’s the Deal?
I drive by my local 7-Eleven in Richland almost every day. This particular 7-Eleven is located at Jadwin and Van Giesen in Richland. Just the other day, I noticed the doors were boarded shut. When did this happen? Where have I been? I did notice a while back, and even posted about it, that there were locks on the door.
Will Bed, Bath and Beyond Closures Hit Tri-Cities?
The list began to be formed in 2020, and Bed Bath and Beyond planned to close underperforming stores. Now, the latest list is out. Reports indicate by the end of the year, they are expected to close 150 stores. Union Gap store will close, what others in WA?. According to...
