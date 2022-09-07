ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersdental.com

5 concerns with private equity in dentistry, per 1 dentist

While private equity has the potential to uplift dental practices and drive growth, there are several ways it can hurt the profession, according to one dentist owner. Scott Ballard, DMD, of Ballard Family Dentistry in Saginaw, Texas, recently spoke with Becker's about his concerns with private equity in the dental industry.
SAGINAW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy