An Austin man facing eight felony charges in Mower County District Court connected to a string of armed robberies in Austin has pleaded guilty to a theft of motor fuel charge. 26-year old Adrick Deonte Mims pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of theft of fuel from a retailer and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. A pretrial hearing for Mims in Mower County District Court is scheduled for November 4th after he pleaded not guilty on July 21st to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and two counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Reed’s 4th Avenue Food and Fuel on June 12th. Mims also pleaded not guilty to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon for a robbery at Cheer’s Liquor on June 19th, and Mims also pleaded not guilty to felony charges for 1st degree aggravated robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly robbing Ankeny’s Mini Mart on June 24th, and then fleeing from law enforcement into the city of Lyle, where he was apprehended that day.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO