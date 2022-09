WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Coney Island Connection is hosting a water relief drop off for Jackson, Miss, to assist with the current water crisis. Any amount of water is accepted.

The water drop off is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 AM to 7 PM. Water can be dropped off at Coney Island Connection, located at 2635 North 7th Street in West Monroe, La.